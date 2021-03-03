Guerin Emig: Tulsan Terry Tumey reflects on a 'devastating' year as Fresno State AD, the loss of three sports included

“I will never forget the day where I had to sit in front of student-athletes and talk to them about a lost opportunity,” Tumey says. “It was devastating to me, to all of us, and to this institution.”

Fresno State just reinstated wrestling five years ago.

“I grew up with Kenny Monday. I grew up with ‘Booger’ Paul Parker,” Tumey says. “Paul was the heavyweight at Oklahoma when I was at Booker T. That was big for me. Wrestling has always been a large part of my upbringing.”

Now it represents a downfall.

Asked if he harbors any guilt for what has happened in his department, Tumey says: “You feel for your student-athletes. Not guilt. You feel for those (that) will not have the opportunity to compete with your brand on their chest. You feel, ‘What could I have done more to move this forward?’

“When you’ve been true to yourself and exhausted all avenues, you do know you’re doing the right thing. What it comes down to is we have to stay the course institutionally in order for us to move forward in a way that will protect the collective of athletics here...