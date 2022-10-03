Guerin Emig: Time we gave some love to OSU's offensive line

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders has been trying to tell us since the season started.

“Round of applause to those guys,” Oklahoma State’s quarterback said of Oklahoma State’s offensive linemen after OSU’s season-opening win over Central Michigan. “They don’t get enough love. All those touchdowns and stats start with them.”

One month later Sanders sat at a table in the Baylor interview room discussing the Cowboys’ 36-25 victory over the Bears.

“I didn’t have anybody tackle me on any dropback pass. Maybe one the first series. That was it. The offensive line played great,” he said. “They deserve a lot of credit. They played their tail off. There should be some offensive linemen in here.”

Center Preston Wilson joined OSU’s media session in due time, but Sanders’ point remained.

The offensive line — starters Caleb Etienne, Taylor Miterko, Wilson, Hunter Woodard and Jake Springfield left to right with Jason Brooks and Joe Michalski in reserve — deserves more than anonymity for the Cowboys’ 4-0 start, the big win over Baylor included.

“I was pleased with that group,” head coach Mike Gundy said on two different occasions during Monday’s press conference.

He’d better be.

The Cowboys didn’t just pass-protect against Baylor’s steely defensive front — Sanders was not sacked and, unlike last year, not hurried into costly mistakes — they also cleared enough space for Sanders and running back Dominic Richardson to rush for 148 critical yards.

Sanders cashed in two sneaks, one for a first down on fourth-and-1 on OSU’s first touchdown drive, and another for a second-quarter TD. Richardson got in for a 1-yard score midway through the third quarter.

None of this happens without some push from those five linemen.

It’s what didn’t happen in last year’s Big 12 Championship game, when OSU couldn’t punch in the game-winning touchdown on four snaps from Baylor’s 2-yard line or closer.

Thus Gundy’s comment Monday: “We were good, not great. But we were certainly better than in the championship game.”

Gundy is careful to put the improvement on OSU’s coaches first and foremost, saying their short-yardage plan wasn’t good enough last year.

The fact is OSU’s line-of-scrimmage push wasn’t good enough either, which is why Sanders threw to defensive end-turned-blocking back Tyler Lacy on third-and-goal in the Big 12 Championship, and then Dezmon Jackson ran wide, and not inside, on fourth-and-goal.

Well, the push was there in Waco Saturday. It was made more impressive by two factors:

1 – Baylor got even stronger in its defensive interior last offseason by adding University of Tulsa pile driver Jaxon Player; and

2 – OSU’s offensive line remains a work in progress. Wilson hadn’t played center before this year. Etienne and Miterko had just one OSU start between them before this year.

The Cowboys have benefited from more experience on their right side, where Woodard and Springfield have a combined 46 starts. They have benefited from good health across the line, always a luxury.

“It’s been musical chairs for what feels like two or three years now,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said midway through preseason camp. “Finally, we’re lining up and playing the same five guys at practice every day and it’s nice.”

Another benefit: Wilson’s commitment to his new spot.

“Preston is learning to navigate that particular position, which is not easy. (Centers) kind of control everything,” Gundy said the week of OSU’s win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “He studies all the time. When I walked the halls yesterday and today, he’s there studying, watching tape on his own. He’s dedicated to the concept.”

With experience comes comfort, and now Wilson, Miterko and Etienne are setting their feet making a difference.

Gundy’s “good, not great” comment is telling. The Cowboys don’t necessarily need their linemen to be great, the head coach explained Monday.

“Part of the issue is that’s not who we are,” he said. “We don’t get a lot of reps with what we call heavy formations with tight ends, wings.”

Or with the quarterback under center.

“That’s the world Baylor lives in. The short-yardage, goal line, the fourth-and-ones and -twos...” Gundy said. “I used to live in that world back when I was calling plays as a head coach. We had those types of tight ends and linemen. That was kind of carryover from Les Miles. So one or two yards didn’t mean anything to me. We were good at it.

“We don’t live in that world. But what we’ve done is we’ve tried to allow enough time to improve so when we get in that situation, we’d much rather be under center to get one yard than six yards deep (in shotgun formation).”

Trust must start with the linemen or order to put the quarterback under center. Etienne, Miterko, Wilson, Woodard and Springfield have earned that trust over OSU’s first four games.

They have earned some attention for a job very well done to this point.

It’s like Sanders said after the opener: “Those big guys need love. Every play they’re getting hit, banged around. You gotta show love to those guys.”