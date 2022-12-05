Guerin Emig: This portal season should prompt Mike Gundy to reconsider some things, ask important first question: What can I/we do?

Spencer Sanders announced his transfer from Oklahoma State Monday, and about the best you could say of that development for Mike Gundy was at least he wasn’t Luke Fickell, the newly-hired Wisconsin coach whose starting quarterback declared he was transferring while Fickell conducted a Guaranteed Rate Bowl media conference Sunday.

Welcome to college football 2022, when as many players choose a new school as stay at their current one.

This is every head coach’s reality, Gundy’s included.

It does not excuse these men, Gundy most definitely included, of their responsibility to ask a basic question in the storm’s face: Is there something I/we can do?

Gundy appeared to throw up his hands at this notion after OSU’s regular season-ending loss to West Virginia, when he admitted to keeping his distance from future plans of current players.

I understood what Gundy was saying — that he has worked 18 years to establish a culture that speaks more persuasively to players than any last-ditch appeal — but now that Sanders, leading tackler Mason Cobb and ballyhooed freshman Braylin Presley have entered the transfer portal since that statement, I suggest the old coach consider a new tactic.

Maybe peek a head into those conversations he says players have exclusively with families or representatives. If he can’t change any minds, maybe he can learn some thought processes. He might learn more about his program, and himself, in doing so.

If these are strictly business decisions, fine. Gundy can still speak up at the next staff meeting to make sure something/someone hasn’t slipped through the cracks. He can still ask questions.

Gundy should expect answers.

This isn’t a year ago when transfers left OSU for traditional reasons ranging from playing time to coaching attachments to regional attachments.

This is a four-year starting quarterback who has decided not to turn pro, but to play somewhere else before turning pro.

This is the team’s leading tackler who was coming into his own in the heart of his defense.

This is a four-star freshman telling the Tulsa World: “When I was recruited, (OSU coaches) said they wanted to utilize me in the backfield and at a receiver spot. But as the (2022 season) went on, I was just kind of seeing that I wasn’t going to get used in the backfield at all.”

That sounds worth a review in Gundy’s next offensive coaches meeting.

If the answer in that meeting or any other, or when Gundy examines his own methods which I assume he does every end-of-season, is “Man can’t stop nature’s changing tides …”

Then more questions and answers must follow.

“We’re not big portal people and I’m never going to be a big portal guy,” Gundy said last Nov. 7. “I’m going to believe in the guys on our team. I’m not saying I’m against it, I just don’t believe in it. I just think you’ve got to raise the ones you have here.

“Now, if you get a massive number of injuries at a certain position or if you have kids portal out on you … which the portal’s going to slow down. I’m going to guess there will be 80 percent less go into the portal this coming year than there were last year. It’s going to slow down big time.”

Gundy can start with this recognition: The portal is not going to slow down big time. To refresh college football Twitter every five minutes Monday was to discover the latest player movement.

From there, Gundy should reconsider his “I’m never going to be a big portal guy” philosophy.

He is no different than any other coach, Nick Saban included, who must win a new kind of “turnover battle.” Coaches must add at least as much than they lose via transfer quality, or pay a price the following season.

Gundy should recognize the difference that transfers Jaylen Warren, Tay Martin, Christian Holmes and Josh Sills made over OSU’s 12-win 2021 season and build on that. He should make sure player personnel staffers are wired to do the same.

Gundy should make sure OSU is maximizing its name, image and likeness platform, NIL being as prevalent in the transfer marketplace as it is on the recruiting front. If that means more administrative meetings, one-on-ones with athletic director Chad Weiberg included, so be it.

It feels like the Cowboys are doing everything they can with NIL.

But then it felt like they were doing everything they could to establish an unshakeable foundation in their football program whereby key contributors wanted to keep contributing, regardless of any changing tides. Now Sanders, Cobb and Presley are leaving.

This isn’t to suggest Gundy’s often-recognized culture is suddenly damaged goods. Defensive stalwarts Collin Oliver and Kendal Daniels expressed their commitment to the program Monday. That counts for a lot against those tides.

There is no need to tear down and start over until OSU goes 4-8 and loses more than a starting quarterback, a leading tackler and a touted freshman.

To avoid questions with the foundation still stable, though, is a first misstep down that dark path.

Assuming he is enlightened, Gundy must begin with the obvious: What can I/we do?