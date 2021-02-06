Guerin Emig: This OSU basketball team is spectacular, erratic and ultimately a hell of a lot of fun

This Oklahoma State basketball team can be spectacular. Makes sense, right? Spotlight player Cade Cunningham is the next No. 1 NBA draft pick.
Cunningham has a feel for the game that some pros do not. He processes things so well it’s as big a high watching him diagnose a defense as it is pull up for a 3.
The Cowboys can also be erratic. This makes sense, too.
Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe are freshmen. Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson are sophomores. Young talent, not veteran experience, is OSU’s defining trait. Young talent can also be inconsistent talent.
So there is sweet and sour here. We tasted both during the Pokes’ 75-67 double overtime victory over Texas Saturday.
We also had fun. That’s what this 12-5 basketball team ultimately is as it drives into February and toward the postseason.
OSU is a hell of a lot of fun.
Every game can be won or lost, as just about every Cowboys result since their 20-point win over Texas Southern Nov. 28 indicates. That can dissolve a head coach’s nerves. Maybe Mike Boynton could do without the drama.
Or maybe Boynton mostly enjoys the potential that percolates every time his team takes the court, enjoys his team’s potential to learn a possession at a time, enjoys his team’s commitment to play through a pandemic, and enjoys his players’ commitment to each other.
“It’s unbelievable, man,” Boone said Saturday after he percolated and then spilled all over Texas with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. “Getting to play with Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele, Bryce Williams... Playing with the whole roster is fun. We challenge each other every day. We compete. We laugh. We fight. We’re brothers...
“You saw how happy we were at the end of the game.”
A half hour after its conclusion, Boynton said: “My head’s throbbing. I’m exhausted.”
His club’s 35% shooting and 22 turnovers probably factored in there. The drama certainly did.
But to picture a wrung-out coach with time to decompress is to forget the image of Boynton bumping fists with counterpart Shaka Smart right after the final horn, then immediately thrusting his arms toward OSU’s 3,350 fans in celebration. Don’t lose sight of that picture either.
Don’t lose sight of what the Cowboys are giving their mentor this season.
“I tell our kids all the time I feel like I’m one of the luckiest 10 people in the whole world,” Boynton said. “I love what I do, and I have a bunch of guys who believe in me. That’s all I need is to have those kids in that locker room totally bought into what we’re telling them, and trying to allow us to coach them to have success. And so I have a blast.”
Boynton felt that way about his first three OSU teams as well. It’s just those teams were either sprinkled with or anchored by players Brad Underwood signed before Boynton’s 2017 promotion.
This bunch bears Boynton’s prints top to bottom. It is different that way, and in its higher ceiling.
Cunningham, who made plays to beat Texas even as he struggled more than he ever has as a Cowboy, makes OSU different. So do Boone and Moncrieffe, who had three double-doubles over his last four games before sitting out Saturday with an injury.
There’s Ferron Flavors, who can do what he did against Texas and deliver a couple 3-pointers on a day others are firing blanks. There’s Williams, who can make the biggest defensive play of the game with a late-overtime block of Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey.
It can get choppy. Likekele, the team’s tone-setter, is playing through a foot problem. Others are bruised by now. Everybody is managing COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
Cunningham is managing being the center of attention in every arena he enters. ABC/ESPN brought a draft analyst onto Saturday’s telecast and spent a chunk of the first half dissecting the 19-year-old’s skills.
That kind of pressure could drag a kid down on a day he shoots 5-of-22.
Or not.
You enjoying the ride, Cade?
“Definitely,” Cunningham said post-Texas. “From day one, our whole freshman class has been able to come in, guys that were already here welcomed us. They made sure we knew what we were doing. From then on it’s been nothing but looking out for each other and trying to have fun playing the game we love. It’s been a fun season for sure.”
Cunningham pivoted to the “business” OSU has ahead, Monday night’s trip to Kansas for starters. There are several more fights on the Cowboys’ schedule, several more toss-ups.
We’ll see these guys do many more promising things along their way. We’ll see them make some frustrating mistakes. The drama is sure to repeat.
I suggest you soak it up. Enjoy this unique team playing this unique season.
“We’re trying to play a basketball season through a pandemic,” Boynton said. “If you’re not going to enjoy it now, you really should do something else.”
I’m glad these Cowboys are here playing basketball, striving to reach their potential even as they stumble now and then.
They’re having fun doing what they love. It feels right that we have fun watching them.