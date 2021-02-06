Guerin Emig: This OSU basketball team is spectacular, erratic and ultimately a hell of a lot of fun

“It’s unbelievable, man,” Boone said Saturday after he percolated and then spilled all over Texas with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. “Getting to play with Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele, Bryce Williams... Playing with the whole roster is fun. We challenge each other every day. We compete. We laugh. We fight. We’re brothers...

“You saw how happy we were at the end of the game.”

A half hour after its conclusion, Boynton said: “My head’s throbbing. I’m exhausted.”

His club’s 35% shooting and 22 turnovers probably factored in there. The drama certainly did.

But to picture a wrung-out coach with time to decompress is to forget the image of Boynton bumping fists with counterpart Shaka Smart right after the final horn, then immediately thrusting his arms toward OSU’s 3,350 fans in celebration. Don’t lose sight of that picture either.

Don’t lose sight of what the Cowboys are giving their mentor this season.