Guerin Emig: There are early signs Cowboys haven't shaken lousy luck from 2020 season

STILLWATER — Things got awkward for Oklahoma State right before kickoff last Saturday evening.
A staff member informed head coach Mike Gundy: “Langston Anderson could have a pretty significant foot injury. He’s out.”
“I said, ‘I just saw him,’” Gundy said. “‘Whaddya mean he’s out?’”
The staffer: “He did it warming up.”
There was more where that came from.
“Aden Kelley turned his ankle in warm-ups,” Gundy said. “He said, ‘Coach I was so nervous I turned my ankle.’ Ian Marshall pulled his hamstring in warm-ups.”
Two defensive tackles right there. Plus Anderson, a wide receiver.
This after star defensive end Trace Ford tore his ACL in practice last week, according to The Oklahoman. And after quarterback Spencer Sanders wound up in COVID-19 protocol and missed OSU’s 20-13 season-opening win over Missouri State.
The Cowboys worked hard to hold off the FCS Bears, then Gundy shared more troubling developments: Starting Cowboy back Logan Carter would be “out quite a while.” So would defensive tackle Collin Clay and Blaine Green, who had been listed as a starting receiver. Starting guard Hunter Woodard and starting defensive tackle Israel Antwine would be “out a couple days.”
Remember last year when the Cowboys left their season opener against Tulsa a physical mess and never fully recovered? I’m getting that vibe again.
Asked Monday if there were discomforting similarities, Gundy said: “A little bit. Not like it was last year. In the first game two kids (offensive linemen Hunter Anthony and Cole Birmingham) broke bones in their legs. That was a tough blow.
“We’ve got some guys beat up, but I don’t feel like it’s to that point. We have a little more depth now. Do I like it? No, I don’t like it. But it’s manageable right now.”
Gundy has the numbers to plug and play across his suddenly-thinner defensive line. He feels better about the able bodies on OSU’s offensive line.
It’s just Ford can be a game-changing pass rusher. Green had enough ability to emerge from a thick receiving corps and top the depth chart. Carter is OSU’s only seasoned Cowboy back.
Then there is Sanders.
“I think he’s going to be fine. I think he’s going to be back,” Gundy said. “I just can’t say that because we have a very strenuous introduction back into our team from (COVID protocol). Sometimes they say he’s ready, sometimes they say he’s not ready. That’s not me making that decision.”
This is where it gets extremely frustrating for coaches. They can design plays and schemes. They can teach football and sharpen fundamentals.
They can’t fix X-rays or coronavirus tests.
They can’t help it when a team does not reach its potential because it never had an opportunity to do so.
OSU’s 2020 offensive line was decimated immediately. Sanders hurt his ankle against Tulsa. Tylan Wallace got dinged midseason. Chuba Hubbard was never fully fit. Ford tore his ACL late in the year. Kicker Alex Hale got hurt in Bedlam pregame.
Pistol Pete stepped on cracks and swerved from black cats on his way to last year’s TU game. He never regained course.
Gundy didn’t curse his current bad luck at Monday’s press conference. He has more important things to worry about for the moment, running the football among them.
“When I drive home, my mind is in the same place. I know what our problems are. I know which ones we can fix, which ones we can’t, which ones we need to put a Band-Aid on and try to do the best we can,” he said. “If we have injuries at certain positions, in my opinion I know where there are issues. Some of it can be cleaned up, some of it can’t.”
You run a football program for 17 years, you tend to practice in realism. Gundy understands you catch some bad breaks now and then. Some bad tears, sprains and pulls, too. You can still catch COVID if you aren’t extremely careful.
It is a lot to deal with. It can be a lot to overcome, as the Cowboys have learned lately.
“You gotta go play,” Gundy figured Monday.
Right. Sympathy is a football rarity.
Even in applicable cases like OSU’s right now.