Guerin Emig: There are early signs Cowboys haven't shaken lousy luck from 2020 season

“I think he’s going to be fine. I think he’s going to be back,” Gundy said. “I just can’t say that because we have a very strenuous introduction back into our team from (COVID protocol). Sometimes they say he’s ready, sometimes they say he’s not ready. That’s not me making that decision.”

This is where it gets extremely frustrating for coaches. They can design plays and schemes. They can teach football and sharpen fundamentals.

They can’t fix X-rays or coronavirus tests.

They can’t help it when a team does not reach its potential because it never had an opportunity to do so.

OSU’s 2020 offensive line was decimated immediately. Sanders hurt his ankle against Tulsa. Tylan Wallace got dinged midseason. Chuba Hubbard was never fully fit. Ford tore his ACL late in the year. Kicker Alex Hale got hurt in Bedlam pregame.

Pistol Pete stepped on cracks and swerved from black cats on his way to last year’s TU game. He never regained course.

Gundy didn’t curse his current bad luck at Monday’s press conference. He has more important things to worry about for the moment, running the football among them.