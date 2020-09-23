Guerin Emig: The perils of college football conditioning during a pandemic

Remember the Oklahoma State football team that opened the 2019 season by drubbing Oregon State?
“We were running on all cylinders,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said this week, “and we were a machine when it came to our cardio.”
The Cowboys team that squeaked by Tulsa in the 2020 opener?
“We were not in very good shape Saturday,” Gundy reported.
The reason? Same as the reason behind everything that is all fouled up right now.
The pandemic.
The Cowboys, like everyone else playing college sports, went home last March while doctors consulted with their athletic department on how and when to return them to campus. When they did return, they went about their re-acclimation carefully out of worry over both their condition after being away from controlled training for so long, and the coronavirus’ potential effect on their sport.
Eventually players ramped up their workouts and got around to practicing. And then?
“We had concerns about pushing guys too much in practice,” Gundy said, “because of what’s been happening with the virus.”
What happened against Tulsa was the Cowboys gasped to a 16-7 win.
“So we have to begin to push them now. We’ve got to get in better shape,” Gundy said. “We’ll push them more now than we have in the last three weeks.”
This is “rock meets hard place, part 2,968” when it comes to playing college football in a pandemic.
Players who aren’t in typical condition are susceptible to debilitating cramps, the likes of which knocked Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins from the second half at OSU, thereby removing the best player in the game at that point. They are susceptible to pulls and tears of muscles and joints that haven’t been fine-tuned yet.
“We had, unfortunately, a couple of soft tissue injuries in our first game,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said this week. “Part of that was maybe a kid didn’t get the whole spring or the whole summer (to condition) or somewhere along the line in August lost two weeks and couldn’t come to the facility.”
That’s another frustration.
Coaches knew some of their kids were going to slip conditioning-wise while isolated at home in March, April and May. What they didn’t figure on was how many players would be shut in for weeks at a time due to COVID-19 protocol after rejoining the program.
Programs monitor their quarantined players and keep them working out, same as they did last spring when the players were home. It just isn’t the same as working in regimented practice settings. It certainly isn’t the same as preparing to absorb the speed and contact of a game.
When game time comes, so does the alarm.
“With the lack of a spring practice, the lack of summer conditioning and training camp being very unique, having to do things completely different than we have done in years past, you’re very worrisome of soft tissue injuries, hamstrings,” Texas coach Tom Herman said this week. “Then the big guys, it’s the ACLs and Achilles. I know the NFL is dealing with that right now.”
Week 2 in the NFL was a medical disaster. It was a scenario JC Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and NFL Players Association president, worried about recently when he posted a message on the NFLPA’s website that included a sobering reminder: “Following the extended break after the 2011 lockout, injuries increased by 25%. Achilles injuries more than doubled and hamstring strains went up 44%.”
“That was talked about quite a bit going into our OTAs and going into fall camp,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said, “getting our health and wellness team and our sports science people together in terms of our GPS monitoring and player load and player speed. The best way to go about it.”
Aranda will have a better idea whether the Bears’ methodology worked after they finally open their season Saturday against Kansas, just as Gundy learned from OSU’s opener last weekend.
The trick, then, is the balance between pushing players harder to get them in better game condition, and realizing you still have kids working from behind due to time away from the program. You push them too hard and you risk falling into statistics cited by Tretter.
It’s a chore even for coaches as fortunate as Lincoln Riley, who said this week that his Oklahoma Sooners weren’t far removed from past health and conditioning levels in the program.
“I think my bigger concern would come if we get to a point where we have an extremely depleted roster and are asked to go play a game,” Riley said. “And we have guys that are in there that are not ready to fully play a full game, but you don’t have another choice.”
What kind of game shape would those players be in? Impossible to know.
Much like everything else related to player conditioning right now, hard as coaches try to get a handle on it.
