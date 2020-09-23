Guerin Emig: The perils of college football conditioning during a pandemic

When game time comes, so does the alarm.

“With the lack of a spring practice, the lack of summer conditioning and training camp being very unique, having to do things completely different than we have done in years past, you’re very worrisome of soft tissue injuries, hamstrings,” Texas coach Tom Herman said this week. “Then the big guys, it’s the ACLs and Achilles. I know the NFL is dealing with that right now.”

Week 2 in the NFL was a medical disaster. It was a scenario JC Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and NFL Players Association president, worried about recently when he posted a message on the NFLPA’s website that included a sobering reminder: “Following the extended break after the 2011 lockout, injuries increased by 25%. Achilles injuries more than doubled and hamstring strains went up 44%.”

“That was talked about quite a bit going into our OTAs and going into fall camp,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said, “getting our health and wellness team and our sports science people together in terms of our GPS monitoring and player load and player speed. The best way to go about it.”

Aranda will have a better idea whether the Bears’ methodology worked after they finally open their season Saturday against Kansas, just as Gundy learned from OSU’s opener last weekend.