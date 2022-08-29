Guerin Emig: The other side of OSU's 'Fail Mary': 'Three Lamb Hurricane' and Central Michigan glory

“Three Lamb Hurricane.”

That’s the name of the play that ended in Central Michigan euphoria down on the Boone Pickens Stadium field Sept. 10, 2016.

It isn’t “Fail Mary,” so dubbed by the Oklahoma State side incensed that game officials erroneously awarded CMU an untimed play from the Chippewas’ 49-yard line.

Oh it was erroneous. The Mid-American Conference crew screwed up by extending the game beyond Mason Rudolph’s intentional-grounding incomplete pass the play before, since loss-of-down penalties like grounding do not extend NCAA games.

“It’s something, we all know now, that shouldn’t have happened,” says John Bonamego, the Iowa State special teams analyst who was CMU’s head coach in ’16.

But it did happen.

Cooper Rush did step up against OSU’s five-man rush and hit Jesse Kroll, falling backwards at the Cowboys’ 9-yard line. Kroll did lateral the ball back to Corey Willis at the 12. And Willis did cut to his left and sprint diagonally across the field toward end zone, touching down to win the game 30-27 despite Ashton Lampkin’s pursuit and tackle.

And while it is entertaining to listen to Mike Gundy digest it all six years later – “There’s gotta be some circuit judge that would say, ‘The game was really over,’” he said tongue-in-cheek last week – it’s better to dial up his counterpart.

You know the “Believe” sign Ted Lasso hangs in the AFC Richmond locker room? Bonamego’s read “Show me” when he was hired at alma mater Central Michigan in 2015.

“One of the things Bill Parcells used to preach all the time and I took with me to Central Michigan,” Bonamego says. “I thought it was important enough to put in our locker room. ‘Show me.’ Don’t talk about it, be about it.”

That was the mantra headed to OSU as a 20-point underdog.

“We had a team that really believed in themselves, that really embraced that underdog role,” Bonamego says. “All you can ask anybody to do anytime at anything is do your best. When you do your best, whatever the outcome, you can live with it. You can look yourself in the mirror.

“College football is an opportunity for proving yourself. For everybody.”

The Chippewas proved themselves for 3½ hours that day. The Cowboys did not play well, but CMU could have chosen to simply be competitive in response, particularly after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Chippewas were as poised as they were resilient, right up to the scrambled moments before “Three Lamb Hurricane,” so named because of CMU’s “Three Lamb” pass protection call on the play, and “Hurricane” being their code word for “Hail Mary.”

“Both teams were coming on the field,” Bonamego recalls of the initial assumption that Rudolph’s time-killing incompletion ended the game. “I was talking with the officials. And as they finally get everybody off the field, I could hear Morris Watts, our offensive coordinator, telling our offense, ‘We may have one more shot.’

“He had those kids together.”

Watts was in his 55th year as a football coach in 2016. Been everywhere, done everything.

Helping orchestrate the most famous play in a school’s history? No sweat.

“Cooper was smart enough to know that... Oklahoma State had layered the goal line, which they should. That’s the right thing to be in,” Bonamego says. “And Cooper did get a little bit of pressure on that play (against OSU’s five-man rush). Rather than wait and try to throw it in the end zone, Cooper made the decision to just go ahead and complete the ball to Jesse.

“And Jesse understands the situation. It’s gonna be touchdown or turnover. He’s got the awareness to not go down with the ball. He lateraled it back.”

Willis took it from there.

Bonamego remembers first learning about the officials’ mistake around the time of his postgame press conference. He remembers being a little too elated to care at the moment.

As for the trip back home?

“We didn’t need a plane,” Bonamego cracks. “We were pretty excited.

“There were literally hundreds of text messages coming through. Jim Caldwell was head coach of the Lions at the time. The Lions were on the team plane (for their 2016 opener at Indianapolis) and a couple of them started watching our game.

“When it got to the fourth quarter, word was spreading all over the plane. The entire traveling party, the coaching staff and everybody, was tuned in. And when we made the play at the end, it just erupted.

“At one point I took the mic and read to the team some of the text messages. John Harbaugh reached out. Shoot, Tom Coughlin reached out. Sean Payton reached out. Jon Gruden. It was amazing.”

Things took a slightly darker turn once home as word of the officiating gaffe spread.

“I heard all of the noise about ethics and I should forfeit the game and questioning my integrity and all that stuff,” Bonamego says. “I heard it, but it never really swayed me.”

It shouldn’t have. That would have cheapened his players’ fight and accomplishment.

Bonamego says Gundy took a higher road when the two talked in the controversy’s aftermath.

“An upstanding, good man,” Bonamego says. “He could not have been more classy than he was.”

Bonamego’s appreciation of Gundy has grown since.

So has his admiration for what his Chippewas did that day at Boone Pickens Stadium.

If we remember Sept. 10, 2016, for one inconceivable play, the winning coach goes a lot deeper.

“Everyone is focused how it ended, but they forget about the other 60 minutes. There was a lot that transpired in that game,” Bonamego says. “The toughness of those kids to stay in the fight, to me that’s the story.

“The ending is great. I’ll never forget it.

“But man, how we played to get to that point... Pretty cool.”