Guerin Emig: The joy and pain of Oklahoma State's 2020-21 basketball season

Oklahoma State’s 2020-21 basketball season sparkled with dramatic games played by entertaining players, one of whom was sublime.
The Cowboys were likeable and committed. They could have splintered when the NCAA came down hard last June, or COVID-19 did so all last year. They chose to lock arms and leave their mark.
Here’s how that turned out in the words of coach Mike Boynton: “I’ll remember this team as a team that raised the bar for me and our program. In my mind as we move forward, this is where the rest of the teams that I get to coach have got to live up to.”
And yet along with Cade Cunningham’s excellence, Avery Anderson’s emergence and a willingness throughout the roster to contribute, we must now attach an unfortunate final element to OSU’s 20-21 legacy -- a missed opportunity.
The Cowboys are going to rue how their season ended for a very long time.
They subdued Liberty to start the NCAA Tournament and then their bracket opened wide. The 5-seed went down. The 1-seed followed. The 11-seed kept winning on the other side of the bracket.
OSU had the depth and athleticism to beat 12-seed Oregon State in round two, then 8-seed Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet Sixteen. The Cowboys had momentum. They had Cunningham.
It didn’t seem much to leverage those advantages to beat the Beavers and Ramblers, then take their shot at 2-seed Houston or 11-seed Syracuse for a berth in the Final Four.
Imagine. Cunningham, Anderson and the Boone twins in the Final Four. I could see it clearly. You need the optometrist if you could not.
It was all there.
Then came late Sunday night and it was all gone.
You could spend the rest of the tournament trying to explain OSU’s downfall against Oregon State.
“We played on our heels a lot,” Boynton attempted.
They were late to rebounds. They were lacking inside.
“We started playing desperately on offense too early,” Cunningham said in his advanced basketball wisdom.
However the Cowboys played, they shot poorly. Oregon State did not. That’s in the March Madness handbook for how a 12-seed upsets a 4.
Surely the Pokes wouldn’t have missed 47 shots, 21 3s and 12 free throws against Loyola or Houston/Syracuse. But they did against Oregon State and that’s where we are.
Now OSU knows this tournament, so magical for so many, has a wicked streak. One lousy game against a team rising above its means and it’s over. Game over. Season over.
“I’m just happy I’ve been able to be a part of this,” Cunningham said by way of perspective. “I appreciate them (teammates) a lot more than they appreciate me just because I know I was part of something special. I know it’s only going to grow from here.”
The season was special. It does become Boynton’s new foundation. That is true.
As is this: It could have been so much more special.
It was easy to see that right up to 9 p.m. Sunday. Then Maurice Calloo made a 3-pointer for Oregon State, Cunningham missed one for Oklahoma State and reality bit hard.
“To see their faces of disappointment...” Boynton said of his postgame locker room. “The truth of the matter is even if it’s just Cade (leaving) our team will not be the same next year. This will be the last time that these guys get a chance to compete. The thing I told them was the thing I’m most disappointed in is I don’t get to coach them again as a group. I don’t get to see them at practice tomorrow. I still get to have them as part of my life for a long time, but in this environment it’s difficult...
“When you approach it that way it does become a difficult thing to say, ‘Guys, this is it. This is the end of the road for this group.’”
It was a joyride until Oregon State brought the pain.
“At some point it will wear off,” Boynton said, “and we’ll reflect on the good things that happened.”
No doubt. I’ll bet that reflection has already set in among players, coaches and fans.
And I’ll bet it’s going to be a while before the pain of a season not quite fulfilled subsides.