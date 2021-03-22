Guerin Emig: The joy and pain of Oklahoma State's 2020-21 basketball season

Oklahoma State’s 2020-21 basketball season sparkled with dramatic games played by entertaining players, one of whom was sublime.

The Cowboys were likeable and committed. They could have splintered when the NCAA came down hard last June, or COVID-19 did so all last year. They chose to lock arms and leave their mark.

Here’s how that turned out in the words of coach Mike Boynton: “I’ll remember this team as a team that raised the bar for me and our program. In my mind as we move forward, this is where the rest of the teams that I get to coach have got to live up to.”

And yet along with Cade Cunningham’s excellence, Avery Anderson’s emergence and a willingness throughout the roster to contribute, we must now attach an unfortunate final element to OSU’s 20-21 legacy -- a missed opportunity.

The Cowboys are going to rue how their season ended for a very long time.

They subdued Liberty to start the NCAA Tournament and then their bracket opened wide. The 5-seed went down. The 1-seed followed. The 11-seed kept winning on the other side of the bracket.

OSU had the depth and athleticism to beat 12-seed Oregon State in round two, then 8-seed Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet Sixteen. The Cowboys had momentum. They had Cunningham.