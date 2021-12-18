Guerin Emig: The "honor" is OSU's in Fiesta Bowl matchup against storied Notre Dame

STILLWATER – Tyler Lacy is a 6-4, 295-pound terror for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He has also been known to weep.
“I’ve seen the movie ‘Rudy,’” Lacy said after a recent OSU practice. “The first time I saw that movie I was busting out crying.”
So there’s one reason OSU’s Fiesta Bowl date with Notre Dame Jan. 1 is so compelling. The Cowboys are about to meet the myth.
“Everybody knows Notre Dame,” Lacy said. “The gold helmets...”
Knute Rockne, Joe Montana and Rocket Ismail...
The Leprechaun mascot...
“Wake Up the Echoes”...
“When I was growing up, my mom was from Flint, Michigan,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s all we heard about was gold/blue and Notre Dame’s fight song. I heard that a lot as a kid. Touchdown Jesus.”
Gundy sizes up the opportunity awaiting his program by saying: “I think it’s cool.” It is cool.
Oklahoma State has played 96 football opponents. From Alabama and Georgia to Ohio State and Michigan to Air Force and Army to Hardin-Simmons and Detroit Mercy.
The Cowboys have never played the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
“Coach Holder and I tried to schedule them years ago,” Gundy said in reference to former OSU athletic director Mike Holder. “They’re booked out, Coach told me, like 25 years in advance or something. We tried to get a home and home. They wouldn’t do it. I don’t think they were scared, they just wouldn’t do it. I think he said they were booked out. We thought it would be pretty cool to play Notre Dame.”
Middle agers like Gundy and Holder grew up during a time Notre Dame football was still sprinkled with pixie dust. You got up Sunday morning, turned on the television set with four channel options and waited for Lindsey Nelson and Paul Hornung to call the Fighting Irish football playback.
Thus the Fiesta Bowl’s lure for OSU’s older coaches and fans.
Thus the lure for me. I was thrilled to write about Oklahoma’s 2012-13 home-and-home with Notre Dame because I grew up watching Nelson and Hornung Sunday mornings.
I discovered the series didn’t light up OU’s players as brightly because Notre Dame’s glow had faded so much under Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis.
How current Cowboys see Fighting Irish football depends on who you ask.
Questioned whether he recognized the unique opportunity awaiting Jan. 1, OSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said: “Yes sir, of course. That’s why you look forward to playing college football. Those are the big games you live for.”
Asked to rate his knowledge of Notre Dame folklore, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders said: “To be honest I have no idea. All I know is Fighting Irish. We’ve never played them so it’s never kind of been a thing around here. Don’t really know too much about them.
“I know they’ve been a well-known, good football team. They have a good football team over there right now. I think it’ll be a great matchup.”
Sanders, unlike his buddy Mr. Lacy, hasn’t seen “Rudy.”
“No disrespect,” he said. “I was outside, not watching TV, as a kid.”
Current events have Sanders’ attention more than some treasure chest that plays the Notre Dame Victory March every time it opens. For good reason.
The here and now is as big a reason to savor this game as history and tradition.
OSU is 11-2 with two inch-close losses. Notre Dame is 11-1 and unbeaten since falling to Cincinnati Oct. 2.
This should be the best bowl outside the College Football Playoff.
“I would guess it would be a really highly-viewed game,” Gundy said. “The good news is we have a logo that’s nationally recognized, too, the last 10 years.”
The Cowboys can enhance their brand even more by going toe to toe with college football’s most historic brand.
They would prefer to be in the playoff, or the Sugar Bowl as a non-playoff Big 12 Conference champion.
But if they were going to fall from those perches, they couldn’t have picked a softer, sweeter landing spot than New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on the opposite sideline.
“It’s an honor to actually play them in a game, especially a bowl game,” Lacy said. “It’s an honor to play them, the significance of their program and what they stand for and stuff like that.”