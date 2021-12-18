Guerin Emig: The "honor" is OSU's in Fiesta Bowl matchup against storied Notre Dame

“Coach Holder and I tried to schedule them years ago,” Gundy said in reference to former OSU athletic director Mike Holder. “They’re booked out, Coach told me, like 25 years in advance or something. We tried to get a home and home. They wouldn’t do it. I don’t think they were scared, they just wouldn’t do it. I think he said they were booked out. We thought it would be pretty cool to play Notre Dame.”

Middle agers like Gundy and Holder grew up during a time Notre Dame football was still sprinkled with pixie dust. You got up Sunday morning, turned on the television set with four channel options and waited for Lindsey Nelson and Paul Hornung to call the Fighting Irish football playback.

Thus the Fiesta Bowl’s lure for OSU’s older coaches and fans.

Thus the lure for me. I was thrilled to write about Oklahoma’s 2012-13 home-and-home with Notre Dame because I grew up watching Nelson and Hornung Sunday mornings.

I discovered the series didn’t light up OU’s players as brightly because Notre Dame’s glow had faded so much under Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis.