Guerin Emig: The head coaches clearly won't rescue Bedlam, so here are four parties who can

“Bedlam is history.”

So pronounced Mike Gundy after Oklahoma State practice Tuesday evening. It’s the same thing he said at Big 12 Media Days last July.

“If that’s what they’ve decided to do, that’s what they’ve decided to do.”

So said Brent Venables at his Oklahoma press conference Tuesday afternoon. That’s consistent with his tunnel-visioned approach to everything outside winning his next game.

We obviously can’t count on the two head coaches to save Bedlam whenever OU leaves the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. But that doesn’t leave us out of options, assuming we still care about the state’s 118-year-old tradition.

I care enough to suggest the following rescue parties ...

The networks

This all started because OU decided it was a good idea to leave the Big 12. The primary reason OU figured that was it discovered how many more millions of dollars it could make via the SEC’s media contract than the Big 12’s.

In one sense, then, this is actually all ESPN’s fault for paying the SEC $3 billion to televise/stream SEC football beginning in 2024.

The World Wide Leader got us into this Bedlam mess, so let the WWL get us out. Have a big shot fly from Bristol to Oklahoma and leave a paper trail of $100 bills from Norman to Stillwater to entice the Sooners and Cowboys to continue Bedlam in nonconference form.

Make it a home-and-home or, at least initially, neutral-site in Arlington, Texas. It actually might be kind of fun to see Jerry World half crimson and half orange.

If ESPN passes, surely Fox won’t. Surely one of the two networks currently pulling college football’s strings will yank away at Bedlam.

Surely they’ve seen the ratings.

According to Sports Media Watch, 6.48 million viewers tuned into Bedlam in Stillwater last November. That’s more than the 5.94 million who watched OU-Texas last October.

It was the biggest number for Bedlam since the 2013 game drew 7.28 viewers.

Networks tend to pay large sums of money to entities that deliver the audience goods. It’s why ESPN and Fox have aligned with conference ratings kingpins the SEC and Big Ten.

This formula can also be applied to individual programs, and even rivalries. Surely it can be applied to Bedlam.

Surely OU and OSU would take the money and play on if that were the case.

The athletic directors

I don’t blame anyone at OSU for internally combusting at the mere mention of OU president Joe Harroz or OU AD Joe Castiglione. The Sooners’ SEC relocation put the Big 12 in a hell of a jam, and nowhere was that felt more deeply than at OSU.

The best the Cowboys can be through their hard feelings is practical about their own future, and there isn’t a more practical figure in the OSU athletic department than Chad Weiberg.

He and the Cowboys are hardly going to go broke in a Big 12 without OU and Texas, but they also won’t have near the revenue stream about to pour into both the SEC and Big Ten.

Picture Weiberg running numbers on season-ticket packages he can offer OSU patrons with OU on a football schedule every other year, versus packages where OU is absent.

Picture him running numbers offered by one of those networks interested in brokering a Bedlam deal.

This is a man with an athletic department to run, and a football program, led by a coach with grand aspirations, to take care of. That takes maximum income.

Hard money trumps hard feelings, however justified those feelings. Any athletic director operating a 2022 budget will tell you that, the uber-astute Weiberg included.

Castiglione doesn’t need the money as badly as his counterpart, not with OU’s pending SEC payday, and not with a guaranteed 85,000 spectators on the books every Saturday at Owen Field.

But here’s a little story you should know about Joe C: He showed up at last Saturday’s Nebraska game in a crimson-and-cream-patterned sports coat in honor of Don Bryant, the legendary Huskers sports information director who always wore red plaid blazers to games.

I’m going to bank on Castiglione’s sense of history winning out over any posturing about future schedules — he and Weiberg both need to stop using future nonconference schedules as crutches, since schedule renegotiation is among an AD’s job requirements (see: 2020) — and appeal to his sense of doing right by college football in Oklahoma.

The donors

The fans got no shot here. If college football gave a chickpea about fans, we’d never know the term “realignment” outside of coaches’ tactical adjustments on game days.

The donors, on the other hand, maintain some influence. They’re the ones writing checks to build ball fields and buy out coaches. They’re dropping thousands on suites and loge boxes.

They are also getting involved in the name, image and likeness game (another term: “collectives”). And that has athletic directors worried that some donors might rather invest in future players than future coaches and facilities.

Under that circumstance, ADs should probably go out of their way to cater to the fancies of their highest rollers. If enough of those rollers in Norman and Stillwater have enough vested interest in Bedlam playing on ...

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but here’s a case where donors can actually protect the sanctity of college football, not violate it.

The College Football Playoff committee

An expanded 12-team playoff should incentivize teams to man up in nonconference and play an opponent at least their equal in strength and/or tradition. With six at-large bids available, teams scheduling those September games might even justify losing them that early in a season without compromising any CFP dreams.

Or how about this: With the other six bids going to conference champions, a team can even schedule two heavyweight nonconference opponents, risk losing to both, and still punch a playoff ticket by winning its league.

These are among the 4,973 reasons a 12-team playoff benefits the sport.

Whether a 12-team playoff benefits Bedlam depends on whether the Cowboys or Sooners leave one of their September spots open to each other.

That seems far less likely under the current four-team format, riddled as it is with anxiety over losing one lousy game in or out of conference.