Guerin Emig: The 'good hurt' the Cowgirls discovered after their stunning WCWS exit

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the four players spoke through wet, red faces very late Monday night, their coach sat next to them just staring, his eyes glazed over. It was shock at first. Had to be.

Oklahoma State had just lost a 6-5 game to Texas it led 5-0, lost on a play in which it committed two errors that allowed the three winning runs to score, and with a pitcher who had the surest arm at this Women’s College World Series.

The Longhorns, not the Cowgirls, had broken through to play Oklahoma for the WCWS. It should have been the Cowgirls. It was hard to comprehend out why it wasn’t the Cowgirls.

Gajewski looked like everybody who had just watched the game felt. Just... stunned.

Eventually the four OSU players started talking about putting on the uniform for the last time and how heartbroken they were to fall agonizingly short of the championship series. Then Kiley Naomi turned to seniors Chelsea Alexander and Sydney Pennington, seated to Naomi’s right on the press conference stage, and thanked them “for showing what a true Cowgirl is like.”

Gajewski was still staring, but now his eyes were getting red and damp, too.

The players were asked about this one that got away, and Pennington said: “I’m not really thinking about the game too much. I’m just trying to make more memories with my friends.”

Goodness.

It was easy, shocking but easy, to figure out what the end of OSU’s softball season looked like. It was Texas’ three-run homer that fell just beyond Alexander’s outstretched glove in left field, then bounced off the top of the wall and over for a 5-3 score. It was three Longhorns circling the bases after a simple clean single to right field, chaos ensuing, OSU’s 5-3 lead dissolving with it.

It was a lot harder to process what the end of OSU’s season felt like.

This team had played so well, done so much and meant so much over 60 games across four months. To see it just... end? In the manner it did Monday night?

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Gajewski said to open his comments. “When you have kids that care like this, it’s tough. But I would honestly rather be in this moment than not, you know what I mean?

“I hate feeling this. I hate feeling like this for them. I’m just really...

“Like I told them, I’m so grateful for what these seniors have done for us, the way they’ve continued to raise the bar.

“It’s going to hurt. It’s going to hurt for a long time, and it should hurt. That’s why you play. Only one team hoists the trophy at the very end, so it’s going to hurt for everyone at some point besides the winning team.

“But it’s a good hurt because when you are around a lot of people who really care about each other and are trying to achieve a goal, those type of things hurt when you just fall short.

“Like I told them, when they’re my age, they’ll look back and go, ‘Pretty good stuff.’ But right now, a lot of tears. A lot of tears.”

Gajewski scattered his feelings all over the room, starting with pain. He got around to disbelief.

“We come out in that second game and we get a 5-0 lead with Kelly (Maxwell, OSU’s left-handed ace),” he said. “I’m feeling pretty good, not going to lie. Who wouldn’t be?”

Gajewski got around to pride. He hit on that longest.

He recalled his first encounters with Pennington and Alexander. He talked about winning the Big 12 tournament championship. He kept referencing the bar-raising.

“Pretty dang good,” he said as his team closed down its 48-win season.

The players found that note, too, amid their anguish.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now that I don’t get to wear this logo across my chest again,” Alexander said. “It’s a really weird feeling. But also I kind of have a weird calm about me, because we continued to set the bar higher every year.

“You can’t be too upset with how it turned out... We just continued to get better every year and continued to raise that standard. Can’t be mad about that.”

Alexander and her teammates lamented their mistakes and the missed opportunity that resulted. They owned up to how flat they seemed in losing Monday’s first game, and to their uncharacteristic breakdowns in Monday’s decisive nightcap.

They also recognized each other and their journey together. If it hurt terribly to have it end, in the fashion it did, at least they could take comfort that their coach was right.

It’s a good hurt.

