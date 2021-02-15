Guerin Emig: The benefits of the Big 12 Tournament one grueling year into the pandemic

Besides, the kids really wanted to play.

That’s probably where we should land on playing the Big 12 Tournament.

“I don’t know if I fall anywhere, partly because I know I’m not going to have any say in it,” Boynton said. “Someone’s going to tell us whether we’re going to play in it or not. They’re not going to care how I feel, so I’ve tried not to think about it. If we do go up there, we’ll try to win.

“I’ll say this... The kids is what it always comes back to for me. The experience for them. Everything that they’ve been asked to commit to sacrificing, let them play as often as they can.”

When I asked OU guard Elijah Harkless how important playing the Big 12 Tournament was to him, he said: “It’s very important, any opportunity to go play the best of the best and play in the best conference, I feel like, in the country.”

Speaking generally of the postseason, OSU guard Bryce Williams said: “We all want a taste of that. We all want to get there.”