Guerin Emig: Take the Cowboys and Sooners this bowl season since both should give a rip

The best way to pick bowl game winners is to write both teams on a sheet of paper, fold the sheets into paper airplanes, go outside and stand on your head, launch the airplanes with your feet, see which plane goes farther, then pick the other one as your winner.

I quote the great Jesse Pinkman: “Yeah science!!”

Falling short of notebook paper or the skill it takes for airplane construction and physical equilibrium, do what everybody else does: Assume the team that cares more about the bowl game is going to win the bowl game.

“I think that’s fair,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in reaction to that motivational theory last week.

Since I barely passed grade school art class, and since I get aches and pains standing on my feet let alone my head at my age, I think I’ll handicap the Big 12 Conference’s bowl lineup based on the who-gives-a-rip factor.

OSU vs. Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, Noon

Line: Fighting Irish by 2

Motivational level for the Cowboys: Highest among Big 12 bowlers