Guerin Emig: Take the Cowboys and Sooners this bowl season since both should give a rip

The best way to pick bowl game winners is to write both teams on a sheet of paper, fold the sheets into paper airplanes, go outside and stand on your head, launch the airplanes with your feet, see which plane goes farther, then pick the other one as your winner.
I quote the great Jesse Pinkman: “Yeah science!!”
Falling short of notebook paper or the skill it takes for airplane construction and physical equilibrium, do what everybody else does: Assume the team that cares more about the bowl game is going to win the bowl game.
“I think that’s fair,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in reaction to that motivational theory last week.
Since I barely passed grade school art class, and since I get aches and pains standing on my feet let alone my head at my age, I think I’ll handicap the Big 12 Conference’s bowl lineup based on the who-gives-a-rip factor.
OSU vs. Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, Noon
Line: Fighting Irish by 2
Motivational level for the Cowboys: Highest among Big 12 bowlers
It isn’t every year you get the chance to soil the most glamorous, some say most conceited, name in college football. OSU could be playing Notre Dame in the Ty-D-Bol Bowl in Tupelo and still want to knock the glitter from those glistening gold helmets.
That it’s a New Year’s Six bowl? At the site of OSU’s greatest postseason triumph, the 2012 Fiesta over Andrew Luck and Stanford? After waiting a month to rinse the sour of the Big 12 Championship from Cowboy mouths?
Pistol Pete should be dying to win this one.
The pick: OSU 17-15
---
Iowa State vs. Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 29, 4:45 p.m.
Line: Tigers by 1
Motivational level for the Cyclones: Extremely high
Here are the incentives for ISU in Orlando...
Prove you can win without your best player, running back Breece Hall having turned pro recently.
Prove that the fluke wasn’t in your preseason top-10 ranking, but in your 7-5 record with four of those setbacks by a touchdown or less.
Prove that you can take a Florida bowl game more seriously than Florida sightseeing, an apparent problem in your 33-9 Camping World Bowl loss to Notre Dame two years ago.
The pick: ISU 26-20
---
Baylor vs. Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m.
Line: Depends. Some oddsmakers like the Bears by 1, some prefer the Rebels by 1.
Motivational level for Baylor: High
You know who got jobbed in the final College Football Playoff ranking? Baylor.
The Bears beat No. 5 OSU to win a conference championship, and moved up two whopping places from No. 9 to No. 7. They still trailed No. 6 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame in the final ranking despite the Buckeyes and Irish didn’t even play for conference titles.
It isn’t so much sticking it to Ole Miss in New Orleans, although sticking it to Lane Kiffin is always nice, especially for defensive coaches like Dave Aranda, as sticking it to the CFP.
What better way to stick it to the CFP than to stick it to a member of the CFP darling Southeastern Conference?
The pick: Sic Ems 30-22
---
Oklahoma vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m.
Line: OU by 4.5
Motivational level for the Sooners: High enough
One team in San Antonio will be coached by a College Football Hall of Famer who has done everything in his power to stabilize the program in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s defection to USC.
The other team will be coached by a 12-year assistant who may or may not be joining Mario Cristobal’s exodus to Miami as soon as this game ends.
Let’s just say I trust Bob Stoops a whale of a lot more to prepare the Sooners to play than I do Bryan McClendon to prepare the Ducks.
The pick: Sooners 33-19
---
Kansas State vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.
Line: K-State by a field goal
Motivational level for the Wildcats: Seems pretty high
Check out the headline in this week’s Wichita Eagle: “'The Entire Team is Ready’: No Kansas State players opting out of Texas Bowl.
An entire roster choosing to play the Texas Bowl, Jan. 4 no less, is the biggest Christmas miracle since Santa gave me home and away Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oiler jerseys in 1984.
The pick: Wildcats 28-14
---
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m.
Line: Bulldogs by 10
Motivational level for the Red Raiders: Overrated
Mike Leach vs. his old program is a big deal to Tech fans, some Tech administrators and us sportswriters who love a delicious angle to any game.
Mike Leach vs. his old program is not a big deal to Tech’s players. How can it be? They were all playing NERF football on the elementary school playground in 2009, the year Leach left Lubbock.
The pick: Mississippi State 41-24
---
West Virginia vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m.
Line: Gophers by 4.5
Motivational level for the Mountaineers: No clue
It’s a tough sell for Neal Brown convincing his guys to care about a bowl game none of them have likely ever heard of. Not that I blame them.
Have you ever heard of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl? I had no idea until I sat down to write this column.
The pick: Minnie 34-30