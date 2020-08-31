Guerin Emig: "Stick to sports" part 2 -- the readers respond

“No better place to work on mainstreaming these values than the sports page in Tulsa, Oklahoma. No better time than right now. Thanks for adding your voice to that cause.”

First round’s on me, Steve.

---

Email from James: “How does ‘anti-American media lackey jackass’ sound? PCBS has to stop. Politics has no place in sports. Stick to sports – hee haw – stick to sports – hee haw – echoes in your head.”

Must admit I got a half chuckle out of James' letter.

---

Email from George: “My children, now in their 50s and 60s, grew up in the Tulsa area and played all sports from T-ball through high school and my wife and I attended most of the events. Their teams were all integrated and we never heard any racial slurs from parents or fans... You must be a lot older than my kids or your story is BS.”

I’m slightly younger than your kids, sir, and I assure you what the Whippets went through was no BS.

---