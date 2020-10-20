Guerin Emig: Stability is OSU's biggest asset in biggest game to date

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, aching to win again because they haven’t played a game since pummeling Kansas Oct. 3, won again Monday when OSU shared its latest COVID-19 testing data.
There were no active cases reported in any sport, signaling a clean bill of health for football.
You take what victories you can get during a pandemic. You welcome any stability you can get, since stability within your program positions you to win whatever games you play.
The Cowboys come off as a model of stability to this point of their season.
They haven’t been undercut by the virus. Postponements against Tulsa and Baylor occurred because of outbreaks at Tulsa at Baylor, not OSU.
They have been hit by injuries at quarterback and offensive line, but Shane Illingworth has done well in relief of Spencer Sanders and the O-line has thickened some. This helped OSU beat West Virginia and Kansas to open Big 12 Conference play.
Now the No. 6 Cowboys host No. 17 Iowa State with an inside track to the Big 12 Championship at stake. It sounds like Sanders is ready to quarterback again. That’s encouraging.
And yet the best reason to pick OSU, not just to beat Iowa State but to win its first Big 12 title since 2011, comes from recent soundbites from the head coach.
Mike Gundy Oct. 12: “Nothing surprises us anymore with this year. You just kind of roll with the punches.”
Gundy last week: “We’re just bangin’ away every day.”
Gundy this week: “We’ve had really good practices. Had a good practice last night. They seemed really focused and excited to get back to work.”
Could be coachspeak. I prefer to read into those simple statements, in conjunction with OSU’s testing data, and see that sorely-required stability.
Or check out some more data...
OSU is ranked No. 6 in FBS total defense. What’s the easiest way to stabilize teams during fitful games or over fitful stretches of a season? Defend.
Defense is how the Cowboys beat Tulsa after Sanders went down, and how they held off West Virginia as the offense searched for some rhythm.
Defense is why OSU should feel good about the matchup against Iowa State. The Cyclones defend soundly, too, but nobody in the Big 12 has defended with the Cowboys’ combination of discipline and technique.
OSU has been about as stable on special teams. The Cowboys haven’t had a kick blocked yet – ask Oklahoma and Texas how important that is – and trot out a kicker, Alex Hale, who hasn’t missed an extra point or a field goal.
The Pokes’ offense hasn’t reached fifth gear, but I’d bet on that happening soon provided Sanders returns and his ankle holds up.
In the meantime, the Cowboys aren’t exactly giving away possessions. They have three turnovers in three games. Gundy can live with that.
Gundy should be thrilled with the vibe of his 3-0 team, particularly when he considers how easy it would have been to be unwound by the pandemic.
Asked recently about the biggest challenge through all of this, Gundy said: “For me it’s been the organization and structure. Our calendar here for 15 years has been done one year in advance. I’m having to change meetings, practices, times, lifts, meals... All the different things we have in place to give our players the best chance for success has been altered every three to four days.”
What hasn’t been altered? The willingness of his players to adapt and stay strong.
That’s what counts most right now. If a coach can get the spectacular out of his team now and then, great. Consider it a bonus.
What he needs is steady, not spectacular. He needs stability.
The Cowboys have gifted Gundy a rare level of stability.
That will do just fine during OSU’s most important week to date, and throughout whatever 2020 season the Cowboys wind up playing.
Guerin Emig: Big 12 rankings led by Oklahoma State
Big 12 rankings for Oct. 19
1 – Oklahoma State (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12)
2 – Iowa State (3-1, 3-0)
3 – Kansas State (3-1, 3-0)
4 – West Virginia (3-1, 2-1)
5 – Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2)
6 – Baylor (1-1, 1-1)
7 – TCU (1-2, 1-2)
8 – Texas (2-2, 1-2)
9 – Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3)
10 – Kansas (0-4, 0-3)
