Guerin Emig: Stability is OSU's biggest asset in biggest game to date

The Pokes’ offense hasn’t reached fifth gear, but I’d bet on that happening soon provided Sanders returns and his ankle holds up.

In the meantime, the Cowboys aren’t exactly giving away possessions. They have three turnovers in three games. Gundy can live with that.

Gundy should be thrilled with the vibe of his 3-0 team, particularly when he considers how easy it would have been to be unwound by the pandemic.

Asked recently about the biggest challenge through all of this, Gundy said: “For me it’s been the organization and structure. Our calendar here for 15 years has been done one year in advance. I’m having to change meetings, practices, times, lifts, meals... All the different things we have in place to give our players the best chance for success has been altered every three to four days.”

What hasn’t been altered? The willingness of his players to adapt and stay strong.

That’s what counts most right now. If a coach can get the spectacular out of his team now and then, great. Consider it a bonus.

What he needs is steady, not spectacular. He needs stability.

The Cowboys have gifted Gundy a rare level of stability.