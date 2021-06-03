Guerin Emig: Sports fans behaving like imbeciles are squandering their luck. Surely Oklahomans won't follow suit.

NBA and Major League Baseball teams have thrown open the gates to heaven, blessing their fans with the opportunity to come out and watch again, and we have imbeciles responding by spray painting the clouds.
Fans throw popcorn at Russell Westbrook in Philadelphia, a water bottle at Kyrie Irving in Boston and spit on Trae Young in New York. They hurl racist, hurtful language at Ja Morant’s family in Salt Lake City.
Others turn their stupidity on each other and we get fan-on-fan violence at MLB games in Houston, Chicago and Denver, the brawl in Houston tainted worse by a crying child vacated at the scene of the crime.
Incredible.
You spend a year in fans’ version of solitary confinement, limited to the TV in the living room while wondering when you’ll ever get back to the real thing. Maybe you re-watch pre-pandemic games in front of packed houses and actually start crying you miss it so bad.
Then we start taking COVID-19 vaccines, COVID case numbers plummet, health officials reopen doors to our old preferred lives and that means reopening arenas and ballparks to old fuller capacities.
We get the real thing again.
And then cretins among us take that gift and toss it in the wood chipper.
Mind-boggling.
Now, I don’t expect this infection to reach Oklahoma.
Surely patrons planning to go watch the Drillers or FC Tulsa this summer realize that blatant incivility cannot and will not be tolerated here. Surely they are sensible enough to know that no moment of misbehavior is worth being kicked out of ONEOK Field, possibly never to return since organizations are penalizing perpetrators with lifetime bans from their games.
No way do I have to remind anyone taking the turnpike to watch Oklahoma or Oklahoma State play softball at the Women’s College World Series this week to leave their lunacy at home. The WCWS has become one of the garden spots of the college sports calendar. Surely fans won't trounce on the daisies while filing into Hall of Fame Stadium.
I needn’t worry about college football season next fall and wonder who might lose their cool and their minds at Owen Field or Boone Pickens Stadium. Right?
Basketball, baseball and soccer games in front of sparse crowds were awful enough during the pandemic. Football games? An unnatural disaster.
Surely OU and OSU fans who dance back into Owen Field or BPS next September will remember how blessed they are to be there, will stay happy over the game’s three hours and will keep a reasonable peace.
Please stay happy and keep a reasonable peace.
Don’t see the pandemic gates swinging open as an excuse to unleash a year’s worth of energy so fiercely. Don’t let the nasty turn we have taken toward each other’s differences and politics bleed into the bleachers. Lock Facebook and Twitter in the car as you park.
Pop a few at the tailgate before heading into the stadium, but watch your intake. We don’t tailgate at baseball and basketball games and look what’s happening there.
Take deeper breaths at bad calls or bad plays, especially if the Sooners and Cowboys fall behind. Baseball and basketball tend not to bring out the animal in us as fans like football can. Look what’s happening there.
Look at what’s happening to Westbrook, Young, Irving and Morant. Look at the baseball brawlers. Don’t be snarky. Don’t laugh this crap off. Don’t tweet at Barstool.
Take a good, deep look. Remember where we we have been over the past year. Realize how lucky we are now.
Then go to the games and act on that. Be grateful, not hateful.
Please, folks. It isn’t much to ask. Rise to meet the challenge of simple human decency at our games, now that we are allowed to go see them again.