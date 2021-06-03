Guerin Emig: Sports fans behaving like imbeciles are squandering their luck. Surely Oklahomans won't follow suit.

You spend a year in fans’ version of solitary confinement, limited to the TV in the living room while wondering when you’ll ever get back to the real thing. Maybe you re-watch pre-pandemic games in front of packed houses and actually start crying you miss it so bad.

Then we start taking COVID-19 vaccines, COVID case numbers plummet, health officials reopen doors to our old preferred lives and that means reopening arenas and ballparks to old fuller capacities.

We get the real thing again.

And then cretins among us take that gift and toss it in the wood chipper.

Mind-boggling.

Now, I don’t expect this infection to reach Oklahoma.

Surely patrons planning to go watch the Drillers or FC Tulsa this summer realize that blatant incivility cannot and will not be tolerated here. Surely they are sensible enough to know that no moment of misbehavior is worth being kicked out of ONEOK Field, possibly never to return since organizations are penalizing perpetrators with lifetime bans from their games.

