Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders, scrutinized as always, gets his say against Notre Dame

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Spencer Sanders enters the Fiesta Bowl as Oklahoma State’s most scrutinized player. He is the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Scrutiny comes with that job.
Criticism comes with the job after you have thrown four interceptions in your last game, as Sanders did in OSU’s 21-16 Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor Dec. 4.
Now Sanders must bounce back against 11-1 Notre Dame. That’s a cross to bear.
We’ll see how he responds Saturday at noon, how he plays.
Until then it is very interesting to hear how he feels about all of this.
“I mean, at the end of the day people are going to love you or they’re going to hate you,” Sanders said this week. “But the people you surround yourself with, your team, is what really matters. As long as you’re getting up and doing everything possible you can do to help your team, I feel like it’s pretty good. It kind of helps me shut out all of what goes around.
“As long as I’m making sure I’m doing my best and giving 110 percent there’s nothing more that I can do.”
Is there anything the scrutinizers or critics miss about you? Is there anything you wish they saw more of?
“I mean, yeah but no at the same time,” Sanders said, “because at the end of the day, they just want some attention. And it’s kind of funny. It’s like child’s play.
“But no, I work my butt off. I don’t need to be heard.”
The team cocoon Sanders referenced is critical. The Cowboys rally around their quarterback unfailingly.
The first time players met reporters after the Big 12 Championship loss earlier this month, guard Hunter Woodard said: “There are a lot of fingers pointing at Spencer, when in all reality they probably should be pointing at us. That’s just how it goes watching football. A lot of people don’t quite understand what they’re seeing and are like, ‘Oh, Spencer.’ But it’s not like that. We should have played better up front.”
Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spent a fair amount of his Fiesta Bowl media session this week professing his faith in Sanders. He bounced from the quarterback’s resilience to his energy to his comfort in the offense to his flexibility either running or throwing.
When I asked Dunn if there was an underrated and overlooked aspect of Sanders’ contribution to OSU’s 11-2 season, the coordinator closed with: “I’m not sure if there’s any one facet of his game that’s just completely dominant, but he’s very good at all of them. He can run it. He can move it. He settled into our system, the way I was talking about earlier, and certainly can throw the football.
“He’s a pretty good quarterback all the way around. Just a well-rounded kid.”
Sanders was good enough this year to be named the coaches’ first-team All-Big 12 quarterback. The vote came in a few days before the league title game. Then came those four interceptions, dropping Sanders’ touchdowns vs. interceptions count to 16 vs. 12 and sinking his efficiency rating to a career low.
In Scottsdale this week Sanders described his season as “kind of like a roller coaster.”
“I had some bad games, some good games,” he said. “I’m never proud of myself. You can always get better. You can always succeed and settle in your game. I just want to keep getting better.”
Sanders finished his answer by saying: “We fought hard together this year as a team. That’s why we won. We won with each other.”
Back into the cocoon then. I don’t blame him for that.
It’s where teammates and coaches recognize that he did a lot more to help win games than to help lose them this season, or OSU wouldn’t be playing Notre Dame in a New Year’s Six bowl.
It’s a comfort zone as scrutiny and criticism escalate on the outside.
“He gets too much credit and doesn’t get enough. Just like me,” Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy theorized of Sanders during the Fiesta Bowl lead-up. “The point being is this: He’s fine.”
That’s the supportive consensus in OSU’s Fiesta Bowl camp. We’ll see if it comes true Saturday at noon.