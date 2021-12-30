Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders, scrutinized as always, gets his say against Notre Dame

“I mean, yeah but no at the same time,” Sanders said, “because at the end of the day, they just want some attention. And it’s kind of funny. It’s like child’s play.

“But no, I work my butt off. I don’t need to be heard.”

The team cocoon Sanders referenced is critical. The Cowboys rally around their quarterback unfailingly.

The first time players met reporters after the Big 12 Championship loss earlier this month, guard Hunter Woodard said: “There are a lot of fingers pointing at Spencer, when in all reality they probably should be pointing at us. That’s just how it goes watching football. A lot of people don’t quite understand what they’re seeing and are like, ‘Oh, Spencer.’ But it’s not like that. We should have played better up front.”

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spent a fair amount of his Fiesta Bowl media session this week professing his faith in Sanders. He bounced from the quarterback’s resilience to his energy to his comfort in the offense to his flexibility either running or throwing.