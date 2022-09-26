Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders in line to reverse his misfortune against the Baylor Bears

STILLWATER — Baylor Week has arrived at Oklahoma State and with it a question: Is Spencer Sanders primed to meet the challenge?

At first glance, the answer is an obvious “yes.”

“He’s playing pretty good,” Mike Gundy said of his OSU quarterback Monday.

Yeah, he is. Sanders is responsible for 26 points a game, the most by an FBS player. That’s maximum value.

He is playing with maximum confidence, a byproduct of his comfort with Gundy, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.

He has shown game-breaking ability since his 2019 OSU debut at Oregon State. Three years, 35 starts and 27 victories later, Sanders appears to have meshed proficiency with talent.

“He understands what we’re trying to accomplish,” Gundy said. “He’s had a lot of experience now, so things come to him much easier than they did a couple years ago.”

Asked whether he trusts Sanders as much as any quarterback he has coached, Gundy said: “Yeah. We let him do whatever he wants to do. And he goes at it and has fun.

“He still does some things. He’s a risk-taker. Right? He’ll run more. He takes more hits than he should. He’ll throw into coverage some. That’s kind of the way it is. But we have a lot of confidence in him and let him go out and make his plays.”

Sanders’ willingness to live on the edge makes him one of the most compelling quarterbacks in college football. His daring has served him well through OSU’s 3-0 start. He has 1,026 total yards, 13 total touchdowns and a place among the top 15 Heisman Trophy favorites according to BetOnline.

The thing about bravado, though, is it can backfire easily. It backfired against Sanders in two games against Baylor last year, OSU’s 24-14 regular-season win in Stillwater and Baylor’s 21-16 Big 12 Championship triumph.

Sanders threw three interceptions in game one, then four more at Jerry World.

There was pressure on some of those throws, as Gundy pointed out Monday. On two of them, the Cowboys’ offensive line turned loose Baylor pass-rushers right up the middle.

Two throws hit OSU receivers Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley in the hands before ricocheting into interceptions. Not much a quarterback can do about that.

Sanders was more at fault for forcing a ball to Presley on a seam route against defensive backs positioned both over and under the OSU receiver, and forcing another toward Blaine Green as he was being taken down by Baylor pass-rusher Chidi Ogbonnaya.

The Bears turned both of those self-inflicted interceptions into Big 12 Championship touchdowns and took a 14-3 lead that OSU never overcame.

Ten months later, Sanders is playing well enough that he might be able to drop that dime to Presley in Waco Saturday. He is playing alertly enough to throw that second ball into the McLane Stadium stands instead of toward a bail-out receiver.

Sanders’ poise and mechanics are noticeably better. He lifted a foot as he released one of his interceptions against Baylor last regular season, a harbinger to a bad overthrow. Odds favor better footwork Saturday.

The statistics favor a better outcome, and not just the ones showing all of Sanders’ production. OSU’s QB1 has tossed one interception in 95 passes this season, Sept. 10 against Arizona State.

“He got caught in a disguise coverage,” Gundy critiqued that night.

Sometimes a defense has a better plan or makes a better play. It certainly could happen in Waco Saturday.

Dave Aranda has rebuilt the Bears behind smart, stellar defensive play. He is certain to have a sound plan for Sanders this weekend.

He still has plenty of impact defenders, immovable tackles Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player included. The Baylor pass-rusher who stormed into the backfield to force Sanders’ first interception last Oct. 2 at OSU? Bryson Jackson?

He was just named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his pass-rushing impact at Iowa State last Saturday.

So the mission this weekend falls on OSU’s offensive linemen as well.

“When we protect (Sanders) a little bit and rush the ball some, he’s a pretty good football player,” Gundy emphasized Monday.

He is much more than that. Given the right circumstances, and those circumstances have aligned for the Cowboys this season, Sanders is an elite player.

He is in line to be a difference-maker again as OSU meets Baylor, only this time on the plus side of the ledger.