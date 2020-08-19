Oklahoma State’s players are doing everything they can to stay safe and attempt a football season. What they need is for fellow students to do everything they can.
That isn’t happening, judging by the coronavirus outbreak at OSU’s Pi Beta Phi sorority, or O’Colly editor Ryan Novozinsky’s social media video of a Stillwater bar packed with dancing, partying, non-masking students.
Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has noticed the problem.
Tuesday evening after practice, he offered a message those Pi Phis and party ragers really ought to hear.
“If that’s what you do, that’s what you do. But you know, you’ve got to think about it,” Sanders said. “Say one of these kids goes to The Strip (Stillwater’s bar scene on South Washington St.) and he’s got a grandpa, and he gets COVID. And he goes home to his grandpa he lives with, and (the grandpa) dies because he gets COVID... How is that person going to feel knowing that maybe he transmitted his COVID to somebody? Or what if that was his mother, his father, just anybody?
“I think once people put it in a certain perspective of ‘Is it going to be your mother you’re passing it to, or is it going to be somebody else’s mother?’ I think that will give them a great viewpoint on how they would view it. I mean, nobody wants to lose their mother or father.”
My question to Sanders was about preserving OSU’s shot to play football. His response took the issue way beyond competition and into something wholly human.
That he had no idea what I was going to ask when he sat down to take questions made the moment that much more indelible.
“If you want to go out to The Strip, you go out to The Strip. You do what you want to do,” Sanders continued. “But those people that are staying in, wearing a mask and just kind of having fun here and there, I think those people are probably the reason that we have a season right now.”
So yes, there are football ramifications here. They aren’t limited to OSU.
Appalachian State suspended practice Tuesday after tests revealed 11 active COVID-19 cases in the football program. Appalachian State classes started Monday.
Oklahoma and Tulsa don’t start classes until Aug. 24, but OU and TU students are returning to campus. The Golden Hurricane announced Monday it had paused practice after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. OU coach Lincoln Riley said Saturday that nine Sooners had tested positive, ending the program’s exceptionally clean experience with the virus since players began returning in late June.
Pandemic dangers lurk in sparsely populated communities. Imagine the jeopardy on college campuses.
Students’ desire to gather and socialize, especially after six months of isolating and worrying at home, can override their recognition of responsibility. They are wired at their age to gather and socialize. This is exceedingly hard.
It takes an exceedingly bold act of introspection to maintain that responsibility.
Maybe the thought of a football-less year is enough. Maybe the recognition that Cowboy players need help from their student peers.
The Pokes do need some help here, right?
“No doubt about it,” OSU receiver Dillon Stoner recognized Tuesday. “We can only control what we can control, which is following safety precautions the best we can and wearing our masks.”
Or maybe what’s required is an even deeper dig. Maybe it isn’t the preservation of a football season in the balance here, but of a family. The pandemic is a lot more personal than partying college students realize.
If OSU students can’t hear themselves voicing the reality of the situation, perhaps they’ll hear Sanders and heed his warning.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
Preseason All-Big 12 Football awards, as chosen by media