Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders exits season coming off career performance and with trust of OSU teammates. That trust is as important as his performance

Sanders will point that out.

“We could have sealed the game and taken a field goal,” he said of his fumble. “The season’s over. I’m going to be happy. But at the end of the day, we’ve still got to fix our mistakes.”

Again, there will be a time to dissect Sanders’ production and corrections and how he relates to OSU’s offense as we advance toward next season.

How he relates to the framework of the Cowboys’ organization feels more pertinent given current events.

Players aren’t the only ones transferring. OSU recently lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State.

The Cowboys’ defensive success the past four months was built on a psychological advantage. There were some bumps along the way, but OSU’s defenders grew to understand Knowles in their four years together. They grew to appreciate him. To trust him.

The results of their relationship came to remarkable fruition this past season.

I doubt OSU’s offense reaches similarly historic heights in year four of the unit’s relationship with Sanders. There are too many disparate factors in play for that to occur.