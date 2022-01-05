Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders exits season coming off career performance and with trust of OSU teammates. That trust is as important as his performance

Oklahoma State trailed Notre Dame by 14 points and was fortunate to be that close at halftime of the Fiesta Bowl. Let Spencer Sanders take it from here.
“We went in the locker room and I told my guys, ‘I'm going to trust you, and you trust me,’” the Cowboys’ quarterback said. “We walked out with this agreement. Like, ‘It’s time to go. It’s time to turn it up.’
“And as you can see, that’s what we did.”
That’s what Sanders did. He went 8-of-9 for 80 yards on OSU’s 87-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, hitting five different receivers en route and connecting with Tay Martin for a 5-yard score.
The drive propelled the Cowboys to a 17-0 third-quarter run and, ultimately, to their 37-35 victory. It propelled Sanders to the game’s Offensive MVP award and to postgame plaudits.
“He was fantastic today as a competitor,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy praised.
“A phenomenal job,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn added.
“Having a game like that and him balling out,” Martin said, “he’s a stud.”
I don’t know if Sanders’ 496-total yard, 4-touchdown Fiesta Bowl is a harbinger for 2022 in terms of performance. He has that in him, but he also has tendency to ride the “roller coaster,” a term he used during Fiesta Bowl week and again in postgame to describe his 2021 season.
I’m more certain about something that feels as important as Sanders’ production right now. It’s the word that arose in OSU’s locker room at halftime New Year’s Day – trust.
At a time college quarterbacks change schools like they lob fade passes into the sides of end zones – just look what’s happening at Oklahoma – Sanders seems uniquely embedded. His 34 starts over three seasons lend him both credibility and comfort around the program.
“We trust in him,” receiver Brennan Presley said after the Fiesta Bowl. “We go out there every single day and we’ll fight for him, no matter what.”
Presley’s use of “fight” is no figure of speech.
“Yeah, Spencer’s my guy,” offensive lineman Josh Sills said. “Like I said after the Baylor game (OSU’s Big 12 Championship loss in which Sanders threw four interceptions), there’s a lot of people that’s going to badmouth him. They can come see me. They got to get through me first.”
A lot of people will harp on those four interceptions, or the three Sanders threw against Baylor Oct. 2, or even his lone Fiesta Bowl turnover, a late fumble at Notre Dame’s 11-yard line. People will point out Sanders must clean up that messy part of his game.
Sanders will point that out.
“We could have sealed the game and taken a field goal,” he said of his fumble. “The season’s over. I’m going to be happy. But at the end of the day, we’ve still got to fix our mistakes.”
Again, there will be a time to dissect Sanders’ production and corrections and how he relates to OSU’s offense as we advance toward next season.
How he relates to the framework of the Cowboys’ organization feels more pertinent given current events.
Players aren’t the only ones transferring. OSU recently lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State.
The Cowboys’ defensive success the past four months was built on a psychological advantage. There were some bumps along the way, but OSU’s defenders grew to understand Knowles in their four years together. They grew to appreciate him. To trust him.
The results of their relationship came to remarkable fruition this past season.
I doubt OSU’s offense reaches similarly historic heights in year four of the unit’s relationship with Sanders. There are too many disparate factors in play for that to occur.
Do not, however, underplay the value of understanding, appreciating and trusting a team’s central figure over multiple years.
Multiply that value when the central figure is the starting quarterback, and he hasn’t sought a second or even third transfer.
He’s content right where he is. His team is content to have him.
“We are what we are as a team behind Spencer, and he knows this as well,” Martin said. “He doesn’t have any worry when he gets out there.”
“There are a couple hiccups here and there. We all know that. A couple interceptions that are going to come with the job,” Dunn said. “But all in all, I think the kid is now just putting this thing on glide. And once you don’t have to think about it anymore and you can just react to it, which is where he is now, then obviously good things happen.
“I’m excited for him and excited for the direction he’s going and moving forward.”
Forward Sanders and the Cowboys go, together.