Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders' drive for perfection is both honorable and hazardous

“He plays aggressive. We want him to play aggressive,” Gundy said. “He takes the game too seriously at times. He’s getting better in that area.”

In this case, the perfectionist can’t override the aggressor. If Sanders gets too caught up in incomplete passes, let alone turnovers, he could start playing to avoid mistakes.

The Cowboys can’t have that. They are already limited by an uncertain offensive line. They’ll thrive offensively if Sanders, Wallace, Stoner, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown make big plays from small windows.

Sanders, having the ball a lot more than his teammates, must thrive most of all. His game must be right. His head must be as well.

“Tim Rattay, I think, is a really good counselor for him,” Gundy said of OSU’s quarterbacks coach. “Spencer knows that I’m here. He knows how I feel about it. But he’s going to be closer to his position coach. I think Tim has done a really good job of understanding his personality.

“We’re all different in dealing with him and helping keep his emotions in check.”

Again, there is honor in striving for perfection. Those who strive often work hardest to overcome their mistakes, and see things clearest as soon as they slip up.