Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders' drive for perfection is both honorable and hazardous

Spencer Sanders overthrew Dillon Stoner on a routine out route last Saturday against Texas. No harm done. It wasn’t a turnover. It wasn’t a would-be touchdown had the pass been completed. Two plays later, Sanders hit Tylan Wallace for 15 yards and Oklahoma State’s drive continued.
Still, Sanders was visibly frustrated after overthrowing Stoner. Not at the receiver but at himself.
“We’re all human. We make mistakes. But I’m a perfectionist,” Sanders had said after OSU’s victory over Iowa State Oct. 24. “I want to be perfect in my game. I want to be perfect in my craft.”
It is admirable to be so driven. It can also be detrimental.
Setbacks cut deeper with perfectionists. Sanders gave us a glimpse of that after the Stoner overthrow, then a much broader look during his postgame press conference after he had thrown for 400 yards and four touchdowns but also lost two fumbles and tossed an interception.
“I have to execute better,” he said after the 41-34 overtime defeat. “If you want to point the finger at anybody, point it at me.”
There was residue from that disappointment at practice Sunday.
“When we came in and worked out, he was down,” OSU offensive lineman Josh Sills said of Sanders. “He kind of hung his head because he felt like the mistakes he made had lost us the game.”
Here is the Cowboys’ challenge heading to Kansas State with the top of the Big 12 Conference leaderboard in play: picking their starting QB back up.
“He’s really hard on himself,” Wallace said of Sanders. “When you have guys like that, you’ve gotta go over and talk to them, make sure their energy is up, make sure they’re staying positive.”
“That’s one of those things where you have to reiterate to him it’s not a one-person game,” Sills said. “It’s not ‘I lost the game.’ You win as a team, you lose as a team.
“Every single person on all three aspects of the ball could have made a better play here, a better block there. It was a penalty here, a turnover there. Could have gone one way or the other.
“It’s the ultimate team game. With that type of person that takes everything personally, you have to reiterate to him to keep his head up.”
OSU coach Mike Gundy’s vote of confidence is in sticking with Sanders. It’s unquestionably the right call for the reason Gundy clarified earlier this week: “He makes a lot of plays.”
You can’t win big games without your quarterback making plays. The Cowboys need Sanders to make them Saturday, again at hard-charging Oklahoma Nov. 21, and again beyond Bedlam. He is fully capable.
“He plays aggressive. We want him to play aggressive,” Gundy said. “He takes the game too seriously at times. He’s getting better in that area.”
In this case, the perfectionist can’t override the aggressor. If Sanders gets too caught up in incomplete passes, let alone turnovers, he could start playing to avoid mistakes.
The Cowboys can’t have that. They are already limited by an uncertain offensive line. They’ll thrive offensively if Sanders, Wallace, Stoner, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown make big plays from small windows.
Sanders, having the ball a lot more than his teammates, must thrive most of all. His game must be right. His head must be as well.
“Tim Rattay, I think, is a really good counselor for him,” Gundy said of OSU’s quarterbacks coach. “Spencer knows that I’m here. He knows how I feel about it. But he’s going to be closer to his position coach. I think Tim has done a really good job of understanding his personality.
“We’re all different in dealing with him and helping keep his emotions in check.”
Again, there is honor in striving for perfection. Those who strive often work hardest to overcome their mistakes, and see things clearest as soon as they slip up.
“The biggest thing I notice in Spencer is if he makes a mistake, as soon as he goes to the sideline, most of the time he has it out of his mouth before coach Rattay even says something to him about it,” Sills said.
The key for Sanders, and therefore for the Cowboys, is shaking off the setbacks, embracing the support within his program and heeding some important words from his head coach.
“Spencer is ultra, ultra competitive. He wants everything to be right all the time,” Gundy noted after OSU’s win over Iowa State, when Sanders did shake off some setbacks and helped lead the Cowboys to victory. “It’s not going to be that way in football. It’s certainly not going to be that way at quarterback.”
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders is a talented quarterback, but Saturday’s loss to Texas in his 13th start showed he still has some growing to do.
Sanders set new career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and passing attempts but he also had three of OSU's four turnovers in a 41-34 overtime loss that ended with a walk-off sack for the Texas defense.
With no timeouts and 1:13 left in the game, Sanders drove OSU 65 yards to set up a 34-yard field goal that forced overtime but it was the Longhorns that made the key plays for an upset.
“As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers, is what determines the outcomes of games until you get to the latter part of the season,” OSU coach Mike Gundy explained, “and we failed in those areas today. And this is the result you’ll get.”
In the first overtime series, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger connected with Joshua Moore for a 15-yard touchdown for a 41-34 lead.
On OSU's first OT possession, Sanders threw a touchdown pass to Jelani Woods that was called back because of an ineligible man downfield penalty.
“It’s kind of confusing how it happened,” Gundy said. “It was a goal-line play that was called outside of the 10. The play got strung out a little bit more than normal so I think Teven (Jenkins) just kind of lost where he was on the field.”
The penalty turned the touchdown into a first-and-15. OSU gained 7 yards on the next three plays that forced a fourth-and-8. Sanders was immediately flushed out of the pocket and took a 13-yard sack to end the game.
“We had a good feel that they were going to bring pressure, Gundy said. “Somebody got tangled outside and missed a block. I can’t say until I watch it and have a good idea. But we’re trying to make a play and convert the first down. They got after us and put us in a bad situation and they made the play at the end of the game.”
On their OT possession, the Longhorns faced third-and-8. Ehlinger threw a pass intended for Moore. Moore and OSU’s Thomas Harper got tripped up and both fell and pass interference was called on Harper. That moved the ball to the 8-yard line. Ehlinger found Moore in the end zone two plays later for the game-winning score.
“It looked like to me that the guy just went around him and got his feet tangled up and our guy fell down. I’m not sure,” Gundy said. “That one was a little bit iffy for me from what I saw. I would have to see it again but that would have forced them to kick a field goal.”
Oklahoma State had a chance to be the only unbeaten Big 12 team in league play after Kansas State was upset by West Virginia. A win would have continued to keep the Cowboys in the top six of the College Football Playoff conversation. Iowa State, K-State and OSU now have one loss. The Cowboys beat Iowa State last week and play K-State next week.
Sanders had two fumbles and an interception in the first half. The first-quarter fumble happened on an exchange with Sanders and Hubbard. Gundy said he would have to look at the film to see what happened.
The Cowboys still managed a 31-20 lead with eight minutes left in the third before a 100-yard kickoff return by Texas’ D’Shawn Jamison cut the lead to 31-26.
OSU held onto its 31-26 lead until running back LD Brown fumbled early in the fourth quarter. Texas turned that into a 15-play drive that ended in a 12-yard touchdown pass and took nearly eight minutes off the clock to take a 34-31 lead with 4:27 left.
Texas punted on fourth-and-22 during that drive but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Longhorns 15 yards and a first down. They also converted on fourth-and-4 from the OSU 24-yard line that eventually set up the touchdown.
“You have to give Texas credit. They made the plays at the end to win the game but we didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Gundy said. “You have four turnovers and you have a roughing the punter which is five turnovers. And we give up a kick return for a touchdown.”
OSU hadn’t allowed more than seven first-half points all year before giving up 20 points in the first two quarters against Texas. Thirteen of those points came from OSU’s three first-half turnovers.
The first Sanders fumble put Texas on the OSU 15-yard line that turned into a touchdown and the interception put Texas offense on the OSU 8-yard line. With just 8 yards to defend, the Cowboys defense held Texas to a field goal and the Longhorns took a 17-14 lead.
With a 24-17 lead, Sanders was sacked with less than a minute left in the first half and his fumble was scooped by Texas defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham who returned it to the OSU 20-yard line. The Longhorns kicked a field goal to cut the OSU lead to 24-20 heading into halftime.
OSU racked up 530 yards of total offense while Texas gained 287 yards. Texas was 2-of-15 on third downs and 2-of-2 on fourth downs.
“We put them in terrible position time after time after time,” Gundy said of the defense. “And they rallied a few times and held them to field goals. So I’m going to say they played pretty good. We can’t put them in that position that many times particularly against a quarterback like Ehlinger.”
— By Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
