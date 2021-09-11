Guerin Emig: Some stability for OSU football one day after more critical stability for OSU athletics

“I really think Oklahoma State is going to be just fine whatever direction this goes,” he reasoned.

Of course, he immediately followed that with: “Nobody knows what direction it’s going.”

Gundy is correct on both counts.

OU and Texas tipped off some national movement that is without a substantive finish line or methodology for how to get there.

Best to land on flat-surfaced rocks hopping forward. OSU landed on one Friday.

Bowlsby worked quickly to do the best he could after losing his twin pillars. The rebuilt structure won’t be as gaudy when OU and Texas abandon it, but it has been steadied by the four strongest non-Power 5 institutions that were available.

Maybe reinforcements are coming.

“Today’s actions represent the first in a series of steps to expand the conference and ensure we continue to compete at the highest level ...” Shrum tweeted Friday.

OSU’s next game is at Boise State. Perhaps we should ask Gundy about a Big 12 that includes the Broncos at his Monday press conference.