Guerin Emig: Some justice, finally, as OSU's 2021-22 basketball players go out winners

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s basketball season ended Saturday with Tyreek Smith blocking Texas Tech’s final shot and Moussa Cisse flinging the ball nearly off the Gallagher-Iba Arena scoreboard to celebrate OSU’s 52-51 victory.

Moments before, Bryce Thompson jumped up and down while clutching a towel around his neck, Keylan Boone slapped the floor to urge on a final defensive stand and Kalib Boone did the “Griddy” dance along the Cowboys' bench.

Right after, players chest-bumped each other all over the floor, gathered along a baseline, draped their arms around each others’ shoulders and swayed to the school’s “Alma Mater.”

So there was some success, some joy and some unity at the end of an OSU season that could have been a miserable, fractured failure given the NCAA’s early-November rejection of the university’s postseason ban appeal.

And some justice, at long last.

“It was definitely sweet,” Thompson said. “You want to be able to go out on top. You want to be able to maximize what you can do. The NCAA kind of messed us up early, but we stayed with it. We tried to do what we could, do what was in our power.”

The NCAA unplugged Thompson and his teammates five months ago by penalizing them for a small-potatoes crime they had nothing to do with. They stole the NCAA Tournament, the biggest prize in college sports, from their future and fogged their heads over how to handle the present.

OSU was victimized in general, but the players got it much worse than their coaches, administrators and fans. Nothing about OSU’s ensuing 15-15 season ever changed that cold, hard fact.

Saturday’s 1-point win didn’t change it.

But at least we got to see these 18- to 22-year-old young men go out happily. They were still battling and still together.

“I’m pretty proud of these boys,” point guard Isaac Likekele said.

Mike Boyton was proudest.

The OSU coach cried for his players when the appeals ruling came down five months ago. He cried again in the postgame locker room Saturday.

“I got more emotional than I thought I would,” Boynton said. “As I started to reflect on watching the way those kids competed, it really just burned me to my core they don’t get another opportunity to go and finish this thing the way most everybody else has an opportunity to finish it.”

Boynton should be granted a spectrum of feelings given the past five months. We should probably the psychological toll this season took on him soon.

In Saturday’s moment, though, let’s stay with his players.

They were pitied by many of us when the NCAA passed its final judgment. They were prejudged as to how they would react and eventually play. They were psychoanalyzed, it felt like, every week of November, December, January and February.

Then March arrived and they were pitied again.

You think it’s easy for college basketball players to navigate a season that’s normal? With the whole world a critic and now new-age phenomena like the transfer portal and name, image and likeness lurking to mess with their minds?

Imagine what a postseason ban, just as the season arrives, might do to those minds.

I would have lost mine. Are you kidding? At 20? I lost it when my poli-sci professor dropped a pop quiz on me.

The 20-year-olds on the Cowboys had to withstand Texas Tech’s trash compactor defense and rawhide toughness Saturday. They had to hang in despite their own inconsistent, occasionally unlucky basketball.

They had to keep after it for a 30th game on the 122nd day since the NCAA’s decision.

And here was Thompson nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer off Avery Anderson’s drive and Bryce Williams’ pass. And then Smith contesting Tech’s last-ditch 3 after Cisse, Likelele and Anderson contested everything else the Red Raiders tried to do over the 15 seconds leading up to it.

Here they all were dancing, floor-pounding, chest-bumping and swaying.

“We were all connected,” Thompson said about OSU’s defensive effort and, honestly, a whole lot more than that.

It was a lovely sight after what these players have endured. It was a proper sight.

It was the only fair way for these Cowboys to go out, unfairly as they were treated coming in.

