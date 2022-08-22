Guerin Emig: September an opportunity for future Big 12 to flex, at least on the field

Any list of nonconference football must-see TV for the current Big 12 starts with Texas-Alabama Sept. 10, then proceeds to Oklahoma-Nebraska Sept. 17.

But since so much of college football is predicated on the future, and we were reminded of that again last week when the Big Ten announced its $7-8 billion media contract beginning in 2023, let’s consider a hit list of 2022 Big 12 nonconference games that omits the Sooners and Longhorns while adding Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU.

The Bearcats, Knights, Cougars and Cougars are coming aboard in ’23. OU and Texas are bailing for the SEC, the original billionaires club, by the summer of ’25.

Excluding Houston-Texas Tech, Kansas-Houston and Baylor-BYU, since they will be conference games starting next year, here are the biggest nonconference games next month for the sake of the Big 12’s future...

The “Our Future Is Brighter Than Yours” Games

TCU at Colorado, Sept. 2, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona State at Oklahoma State, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN 2)

BYU at Oregon, Sept. 17, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

ESPN, Fox and any other interested network/streaming parties will ultimately determine whether there is room for a Power Third conference alongside the Big Ten and SEC.

New commissioner Brett Yormark can help the Big 12’s cause by being savvier than Pac-12 and ACC counterparts George Kliavkoff and Jim Phillips. Yormark needs to outflank Kliavkoff in the shorter term since the Pac-12’s next media rights agreement is due to arrive in 2024, one year ahead of the Big 12’s.

Do Mike Gundy, Sonny Dykes and Kalani Sitake shout “Win one for Yormark!” before sending their Cowboys, Horned Frogs and Cougars out to play Arizona State, Colorado and Oregon? Of course not.

But Gundy, Dykes and Sitake can think bigger in terms of the ’22 season by stepping on those Pac-12 chests.

And OSU, TCU and BYU having bigger '22 seasons helps Yormark make splashier future presentations to potential media partners.

If nothing else, he’d be able to play a few cards that Kliavkoff could not.

---

The “Masters of Your Domain” Games

West Virginia at Pitt, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Missouri at Kansas State, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Iowa State at Iowa, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

For the Big 12 to strengthen its national football brand moving forward, its middle-of-the-pack programs must first capture a regional fancy. Here are three terrific opportunities for said programs to do so.

West Virginia hasn’t played Backyard Brawl rival Pitt since 2011. It’s the same elapsed time since old Big 12/Big Eight foes K-State and Mizzou mixed it up. Iowa State plays Iowa every year but hasn’t beaten its Cy-Hawk rival since 2014.

There is a big picture where the Big 12 wins these games and then more respect at the expense of the SEC, Big Ten and ACC.

Zoom in and the fan bases at KSU, ISU and WVU just want to squash their rivals.

---

The “Welcome to the Party” Games

Cincinnati at Arkansas, Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Louisville at UCF, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Indiana at Cincinnati, Sept. 24 (time, network TBA)

Georgia Tech at UCF, Sept. 24 (time, network TBA)

There were five future Big 12 teams ranked in last week’s AP preseason poll, the same number as current ACC and future Big Ten teams, and three more than future Pac-12 teams. Cincinnati, Houston and BYU made that so by checking in at Nos. 23, 24 and 25.

It’s about building on momentum for Cincy and the twin Cougars (combined 2021 record: 35-6). The Bearcats will expect to do just that in nonconference next month against the SEC and Big Ten.

UCF came in eight spots out of the Top 25 last week. Beat Louisville and Georgia Tech and the Knights will make it six future Big 12’ers in the poll.

---

The “ACC You Later” Games

Texas Tech at North Carolina State, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Duke at Kansas, Sept. 24 (time, network TBA)

While its Pac-12 battle lines are more visible, the Big 12 can more obviously blow a competitive hole in the ACC next month.

The Mountaineers follow their Brawl against Pitt by playing a Virginia Tech team we last saw lose the Pinstripe Bowl to Maryland 54-10.

The Red Raiders have their hands full at No. 13 NC State. The Jayhawks have their hands full against everybody, though Duke did go winless in the ACC last year.

KU can gain a little strength next month. So can the other 11 members of a reconfigured Big 12 without OU and Texas.

If the revenue fight with college football’s billionaires is unfair, Big 12 programs can at least level the actual playing field. That’s easier done if their current and future teams seize control of their biggest nonconference games.