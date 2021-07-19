Guerin Emig: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joins Bob Bowlsby among college football authorities cutting through vaccine debate garbage

“We all know the pros and cons of it for a player,” Gundy said. “If you catch the virus you’re out for 10-plus days and then you go through cardio exams. That’s another eight to 10. So you’re going to say a minimum of three weeks.”

Right. Health and safety are paramount here, but there are also competitive aspects at work. Same as last year.

“If you don’t get vaccinated,” Riley said, “you are going to be held to a standard that those that are (vaccinated)... You are going to have the opportunity to lose games and not be available.

“So to say it’s not a factor and it doesn’t go through our minds as coaches and the people that ultimately decide who plays?”

Would be wrong. Put another way: College football players who want to secure a place on the top half of the depth chart should get stuck in the arm.

Players who want to avoid losing a game because their team’s COVID-19 infection rate is too high should get stuck in the arm.