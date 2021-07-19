Guerin Emig: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joins Bob Bowlsby among college football authorities cutting through vaccine debate garbage

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey touted COVID-19 vaccinations Monday as forcefully as Big 12 peer Bob Bowlsby did last week.
This is the most encouraging development in the run-up to the college football season, even more than the opening of name, image and likeness gateways for players.
The NIL protects freedoms. The vaccine protects lives.
That this has somehow become debatable is a sign of societal decay.
Good on Sankey for cutting through the garbage.
“We know nothing is perfect, but the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines are an important and incredible product of science,” he said Monday at SEC Media Days. “It’s not a political football. And we need to do our part to support a healthy society.”
This echoed Bowlsby’s Big 12 Media Days declaration: “You’re better off being vaccinated than not being vaccinated. We’re going to do everything we can to encourage student-athletes and coaches and people close to them to be vaccinated.”
The message is simple. Having it resonate within the leagues’ individual schools and sports is not.
“We don’t have the authority to mandate,” Bowlsby said of Big 12 vaccination policy.
None of the league’s 10 universities have chosen to mandate the vaccine for students, student-athletes included.
That’s how you get fluctuating vaccination rates within conference football programs.
“I think we’re at 55 percent,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said last Thursday. “That was six weeks ago. I don’t know where we’re at now.”
“I think we’re just under 80 percent of our team (being) fully vaccinated,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said according to the Manhattan Mercury.
“I don’t want to give a number,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, “but I will say this — a significant amount of our team is vaccinated.”
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell told SI.com the Cyclones’ vaccination rate is “encouraging.” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said the Mountaineers’ rate was 80 percent.
Monday, Sankey said six of the SEC’s 14 football programs had reached an 80-percent rate or higher.
“That number needs to grow,” he followed, “and grow rapidly.”
Another round of applause for the assertiveness of a conference CEO.
Sankey, like Bowlsby, can’t stand the thought of any of his athletes catching the virus, and doesn’t want the starts and stops to sideswipe the 2021-22 college sports year like they did 20-21.
Barring an individual’s underlying medical condition that prompts legitimate concern from that individual’s health provider, the vaccine seems a pretty basic solution for athletes heading into their 21-22 seasons.
Were it only that simple.
“First and foremost, we absolutely respect that it’s everyone’s choice,” Riley said.
“It’s a decision that an individual has to make,” Gundy said.
“It’s an individual decision,” Brown said.
If these coaches don’t want to encroach on their players’ free will, it does sound pretty clear how most of them feel personally about the issue.
“I’ve been vaccinated,” Brown said. “My wife was vaccinated. My 13-year-old daughter, my parents, my wife’s parents.”
“We all know the pros and cons of it for a player,” Gundy said. “If you catch the virus you’re out for 10-plus days and then you go through cardio exams. That’s another eight to 10. So you’re going to say a minimum of three weeks.”
Right. Health and safety are paramount here, but there are also competitive aspects at work. Same as last year.
“If you don’t get vaccinated,” Riley said, “you are going to be held to a standard that those that are (vaccinated)... You are going to have the opportunity to lose games and not be available.
“So to say it’s not a factor and it doesn’t go through our minds as coaches and the people that ultimately decide who plays?”
Would be wrong. Put another way: College football players who want to secure a place on the top half of the depth chart should get stuck in the arm.
Players who want to avoid losing a game because their team’s COVID-19 infection rate is too high should get stuck in the arm.
“If you don’t play it on time, you will have to forfeit,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said according to the Kansas City Star. “We haven’t finalized that yet as a league, but that is where our thinking is as athletic directors. We don’t have room (on the schedules).”
If that doesn’t raise players’ vaccination rates, surely this will:
“Anybody that’s not vaccinated is going to be tested,” Bowlsby said.
You want to stop feeling like you just sucked a pipe cleaner up your nose? Something you felt during COVID testing every stinking week last season before vaccinations materialized? Get the shot.
New OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum stopped by Big 12 Media Days last week. She led OSU’s Center for Health Sciences before her recent promotion. She has been central to her university’s and state’s pandemic response.
Shrum told the Tulsa World that getting vaccinated was a choice. She encouraged people with questions to consult trusted health care professionals.
She also said: “I think vaccines are very important. That’s the one thing we have that we know is protective. I got mine very early. I was one of the first people to get it when it was available to me. I just encourage everybody to do that.
“The more we have vaccinated, that’s the assurance that we’re going to continue to be doing what we like to do in Oklahoma.”
We like to watch college football, worry free. The athletes like to play it in the same vein.
Thus the need for players to tune into campus authorities like Dr. Shrum and college football influencers like Sankey and Bowlsby.
They aren’t speaking out because it sounds good. They’re doing so because it is good.