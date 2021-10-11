Guerin Emig: Saturday's game at Texas is there for OSU to take

STILLWATER — Here’s one reason to pick Oklahoma State to beat Texas this week: Since 1998, the Cowboys are the only Big 12 Conference team to beat the Longhorns in the Horns’ game following OU-Texas. The Horns are 1-2 against the Pokes on “OU Hangover Week” during that span, and 20-0 against the rest of the league.

Here’s a better reason: Texas’ hangover after what happened last Saturday in Dallas has the potential to be head-splitting. The Longhorns blew multiple seemingly-insurmountable leads. They blew a game they live to win.

So now what?

“I kind of like these challenges,” coach Steve Sarkisian told the Texas press Monday. “This is when we learn a lot about ourselves.”

Back in Stillwater, a question for OSU coach Mike Gundy: Does Texas’ collapse at the Cotton Bowl help you, hurt you or neither?

“I was thinking the same thing. I don’t know,” Gundy answered. “I’m guessing that they were upset, not visibly but dejected maybe. They pay Sarkisian a lot of money to fix them and get it right this week. And he’s got a lot of experience. I’m sure he’ll handle it the right way emotionally.”

He will. But what about his players?