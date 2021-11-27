Guerin Emig: Salt in wound for Sooners: Bedlam was there for them to win

STILLWATER — For every picture of game-ending jubilation you get one of resignation. That was Caleb Williams at Bedlam late Saturday night.
ABC’s cameras caught the Oklahoma quarterback dropping dejectedly onto his bench as the Sooners’ 37-33 defeat dripped away a final eight seconds. Williams had just been sacked by Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver on fourth-and-10 from the Cowboys’ 24-yard line. He looked equally exhausted and dejected. Both were understandable.
OSU’s relentless defense hunted Williams over most of the game’s four hours. It’s a credit to the freshman’s skill and competitiveness that he managed 252 yards and three touchdowns passing over the game, and tore off a 56-yard scamper to take OU to OSU’s 24-yard line with :34 left.
That Williams and the Sooners couldn’t complete their task? On that drive or throughout the night? Cue the dejection.
“Gut-wrenching loss. No other way to describe it,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Heart’s broken for our players. It’s a horrible feeling. That’s the only way I can describe it. We’ve had a chance to win this league six years in a row. We’re not gonna have a chance to do that this year and that’s a gut punch, man.”
Instead, OU’s Bedlam rival plays for a Big 12 Conference championship next Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The 11-1 Cowboys play Baylor with a shot for a Big 12 title of their own, and a real shot at the College Football Playoff if they handle the Bears.
That’s typically OU’s domain. It’s going to burn badly to be home watching as a 10-2 team that must settle for an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.
“I’ve never really felt like this before at the end of the season and I’m not used to it,” OU offensive captain Jeremiah Hall said. “It just hurts, man.”
The specifics deepen the pain. The Sooners won’t be in Arlington and aren’t in the playoff race because they lost Saturday night.
They lost a Bedlam game they could have won.
They dented OSU’s proud defense for 24 points and 261 yards in the first half, when Williams threw for 204 yards and all three of his touchdowns. OU’s issue at the time was a defense that allowed 215 yards and 17 points, and a coverage unit that surrendered Brennan Presley’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Riley has lamented his team’s inability to play complementary football all season. Here it was again.
The second half started and OU’s defense rose up. Perrion Winfrey blew up a running play deep in OSU territory, forcing a fumble into the end zone that the Cowboys recovered for a safety. OSU’s next two possessions ended with a missed 44-yard field goal and Woodi Washington’s interception.
With the defense pitching a third-quarter shutout and Justin Broiles picking up Presley’s dropped punt return in the end zone for a touchdown along the way, the Sooners took a 33-24 lead.
They could not take command, however, because their offense made mistake after mistake against a defense that doesn’t need the help.
“You’ve gotta play your butt off to play well against them,” Riley said. “We did in the first half, but we had too many unforced errors in the second half.”
Too many penalties on OU’s offensive line, too many wayward throws by Williams, who was 6-of-18 for 48 yards after halftime and compounded that difficulty by losing a fumble midway through the third quarter.
OU’s defense kept the Cowboys off the board after that mistake, but couldn’t overcome Eric Gray’s dropped punt return at his own 5-yard line midway through the quarter. That led directly to Jaylen Warren’s 1-yard touchdown plunge, the final score of the game with 8:54 remaining.
The Sooners had three more possessions from there, but only Williams’ ad-libbed 56-yarder to show for them. After OSU cornerback Christian Holmes caught Williams at the OSU 24, Williams threw three straight incompletions and took Oliver’s sack.
OU had the ball eight times in the second half and didn’t score an offensive point, leaving Riley to once more rue what might have been had his team played a more complete game.
The penalty for not doing so at Bedlam was harsh.
“We had our chances,” Riley said. “I give Oklahoma State credit. They played well. They’re a good football team. They did a nice job. It was a great fight.”
No doubt. And Riley was absolutely right to laud his team’s spirit.
It’s just too bad the Sooners couldn’t match the effort with more consistent execution. Because the fight was there for them to win.