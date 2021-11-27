Guerin Emig: Salt in wound for Sooners: Bedlam was there for them to win

They could not take command, however, because their offense made mistake after mistake against a defense that doesn’t need the help.

“You’ve gotta play your butt off to play well against them,” Riley said. “We did in the first half, but we had too many unforced errors in the second half.”

Too many penalties on OU’s offensive line, too many wayward throws by Williams, who was 6-of-18 for 48 yards after halftime and compounded that difficulty by losing a fumble midway through the third quarter.

OU’s defense kept the Cowboys off the board after that mistake, but couldn’t overcome Eric Gray’s dropped punt return at his own 5-yard line midway through the quarter. That led directly to Jaylen Warren’s 1-yard touchdown plunge, the final score of the game with 8:54 remaining.

The Sooners had three more possessions from there, but only Williams’ ad-libbed 56-yarder to show for them. After OSU cornerback Christian Holmes caught Williams at the OSU 24, Williams threw three straight incompletions and took Oliver’s sack.

OU had the ball eight times in the second half and didn’t score an offensive point, leaving Riley to once more rue what might have been had his team played a more complete game.