Guerin Emig: Revisiting Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and their NFL Draft prospects

Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace returned to play football for Oklahoma State in 2020 to compete for championships, yes, but also to fortify their NFL futures.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rated Hubbard his sixth-best college running back in November of 2019. It seemed reasonable that Hubbard could return in ’20, build on his 2,094-yard 2019 explosion and move up the draft board.
It was the same idea for Wallace, who was having a big ’19 season before blowing out his knee. The plan was he would return in ’20, prove his durability and put up numbers like he did in ’18 (1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns).
Wallace wound up with 922 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. He was a first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick and a second-team AFCA All-American.
He was hampered by the stifling attention of opposing secondaries, and by the inconsistency of his OSU’s offense, but still cranked out an impressive season.
Hubbard rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He was second-team All-Big 12 while missing out on national honors one year after being a consensus All-American.
He was hampered by the stifling attention of opposing defensive fronts. He wasn’t healthy through stretches. His patchwork offensive line didn’t open holes that were available the year before.
If Wallace’s draft prospects steadied over the course of the 2020 season, Hubbard’s seemed to wobble.
That was my working theory before I asked Kiper to assess both Cowboys Monday, two months ahead of the draft.
“In terms of Tylan, to come back from the injury... He’s injured, comes back and has a great year,” Kiper said. “He plays in the bowl game in the first half, has six catches and then they opted not to allow him to play in the second half, which was a coaching/Mike Gundy decision, which was a smart decision to not have him get hurt in the second half after D’Eriq King had gotten hurt for Miami...
“So yeah, I think the way he played, the way he competes and the fact he went out and played in that bowl game showed me a lot. I think he could go second or third round very easily.”
Kiper’s comments echoed Gundy’s right after OSU’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Miami.
“What Tylan has done for us is he’s been unique compared to other players,” Gundy said Dec. 29. “I should say the majority of other players that are as highly regarded as him from the standpoint he wanted to compete throughout the season and stay with it. That means a lot to us and I think that’s going to greatly benefit him when it comes to draft day.”
Wallace spent three years compiling an NFL resume tape of routes and catches. What he did last season was less tangible. To hear Gundy and Kiper, it was as much about toughness and attitude as yards and touchdowns.
Good for him either way.
As for Hubbard...
“Chuba Hubbard, his style of running, he is very patient,” Kiper said. “He does have that burst. A little upright. If you look at Chuba now… I have him as the ninth running back on the board. That’s going to put him in the fourth- or fifth- round area.”
What ultimately matters is how NFL personnel rate Hubbard, or Wallace or any other NFL prospect, but it is interesting that Kiper has dropped Hubbard from just outside his top 5 college running backs to just inside his top 10.
Wallace, for what it’s worth, did not appear among Kiper’s top 10 wide receivers last year and does not this year. Despite that slight, and despite the fact Kiper rates wide receiver the 2021 draft’s deepest position, Kiper still sees Wallace taken on day two.
It’s day three for Hubbard. That’s a knock on the position as much as the player.
“All these running backs are probably going to go a round later than their rating indicates because they all drop,” Kiper said. “Most of the top guys are going to be second or third rounders. I don’t know if there will be a first-round running back. Maybe one (Alabama’s Najee Harris)...
“That’s going to allow Hubbard to drop down probably a round later than he should. I’d say he gets into day three. He’s worth a roll of the dice at that point for a running back that’s got a lot of talent.”
Again, this is one man’s speculation. It just feels like Wallace has more steam heading into the draft than Hubbard.
And that feels like a byproduct of Wallace having more steam than his OSU teammate last season.