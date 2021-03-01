Guerin Emig: Revisiting Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and their NFL Draft prospects

Wallace spent three years compiling an NFL resume tape of routes and catches. What he did last season was less tangible. To hear Gundy and Kiper, it was as much about toughness and attitude as yards and touchdowns.

Good for him either way.

As for Hubbard...

“Chuba Hubbard, his style of running, he is very patient,” Kiper said. “He does have that burst. A little upright. If you look at Chuba now… I have him as the ninth running back on the board. That’s going to put him in the fourth- or fifth- round area.”

What ultimately matters is how NFL personnel rate Hubbard, or Wallace or any other NFL prospect, but it is interesting that Kiper has dropped Hubbard from just outside his top 5 college running backs to just inside his top 10.

Wallace, for what it’s worth, did not appear among Kiper’s top 10 wide receivers last year and does not this year. Despite that slight, and despite the fact Kiper rates wide receiver the 2021 draft’s deepest position, Kiper still sees Wallace taken on day two.

It’s day three for Hubbard. That’s a knock on the position as much as the player.