Guerin Emig: Reader email spurs deep thoughts about OSU's realignment resume

I received an interesting letter from Brad the other day about Oklahoma State’s conference realignment resume.

I don't know if he cracked any codes. I don't even know how much OSU's future changed when USC and UCLA traded Pac-12 for Big Ten. None of us are so informed.

But all of us have been thinking, and speculating, about this for a week. I appreciate readers who prompt even more consideration.

That's what Brad did when he divided OSU's resume into five factors. Check it out...

Football strength

Pros: “OSU is on strong footing here. Thanks to Mike Gundy, as well as Boone Pickens’ funding, over the last 15 years, OSU is probably one of the top five football programs in the country that is not in the Big Ten or SEC.”

Cons: “Will OSU be able to maintain this status if/when Gundy retires/leaves and since the passing of Boone Pickens?”

Brad’s points about Gundy are valid.

Gundy’s relationship with OSU’s fan base, donor base and university has been and always will be complicated. A personality that translates to: “I am who I am and will not apologize for or budge from that” doesn’t sit well with everybody.

But even Gundy’s harshest critics must admit that the coach has taken Cowboy football to a place they never thought possible, a position of national strength and recognition.

Is OSU one of the top five programs outside the Big Ten or SEC? Debatable. But then that isn’t the point.

The fact that we would even consider the Cowboys is a tribute to Gundy’s 18-year job.

OSU has proven it can prosper beyond Pickens. That’s a tribute to athletic directors Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg for building on Pickens’ contributions.

Can the Cowboys continue to prosper the day Gundy retires to his ranch? Nobody knows, but everybody should worry.

Fan base/TV viewers

Pros: “People are watching nationwide.”

Cons: “OSU’s average attendance for football games is not in the top 25 nationwide.”

Viewership moves the realignment needle more than attendance. ESPN and Fox executives want to see a big TV number before asking how many sellouts you had, especially as college football crowds continue to dwindle.

To Brad’s point, people are tuning into the Cowboys. I broke down OSU’s 2021 weekly viewership this week. The Pokes drew big numbers in their biggest games down the stretch.

Now... Here’s where attendance does play a factor: The louder your homefield advantage, the more you should expect to win. The more you win, the bigger your games.

And the bigger your games, the more viewers are going to watch (see: OSU’s Fiesta Bowl, Big 12 Championship game and Bedlam last season).

Athletic program strength

Pros: “OSU’s baseball, softball, wrestling, golf, cross country and tennis programs are ranked in the top 10 in the country this year, in recent years and historically. Our basketball program has had periods when it’s been among the nation’s best.”

Cons: “Outside of golf, wrestling and cross country, OSU hasn’t won a NCAA national championship since 1959 (baseball) and we have zero national championships in women’s sports.”

Brad digs into the Olympic or non-revenue sports here. They are overshadowed by football and men’s basketball generally. They are certainly overshadowed when it comes to realignment, an exercise driven by media rights contracts for football inventory.

And yet we probably shouldn’t dismiss them altogether here. Check out this week’s Los Angeles Times headline: “UCLA Olympic sports faced uncertain future until the Bruins jumped to the Big Ten.”

UCLA, like Maryland 10 years ago, jumped to the Big Ten not just for opportunity but out of financial desperation. Bruin softball, volleyball and tennis players can play on without worrying about their sport being cut, but now they have to travel across the country to compete.

It is a vice grip either way, and something Weiberg, president Kayse Shrum and OSU administrators must be vigilant to avoid.

Facilities

Pros: “OSU has some of the best facilities in America.”

Cons: “While our facilities are elite, keeping them among the elite can/will be difficult.”

This is a little like football attendance.

Facilities help you recruit, recruiting helps you win, winning helps your brand, and your brand helps draw viewers to your games.

You can even take ESPN or SEC execs on a backstage tour of Boone Pickens Stadium. They’ll likely be very impressed.

Just not as impressed as if your midyear game against Kansas State draws more than 1 million viewers.

Academics

No pros and cons here from Brad. Just this: “Will our AAU status impact us? Only the presidents of the Big Ten and SEC (especially the Big Ten) know that for sure.”

The AAU is the Association of American Universities, the 63 schools “on the leading edge of innovation, scholarship and solutions that contribute to scientific progress, economic development, security, and well-being.”

The Big Ten takes AAU membership seriously. Nebraska is the conference’s only non-AAU institution currently. It was an AAU member when admitted into the Big Ten in 2010.

OSU is a non-AAU institution. Which means if the Cowboys ever jump to the Power 2, it will be to the SEC.