Guerin Emig: Q&A about (now official) Big 12 expansion, and ramifications for OSU, OU and TU

Let’s reset on the heels of Friday’s Big 12 expansion developments...

Q: When are BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston coming aboard?

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said BYU joins by the fall of ’23, the three current American Athletic Conference members no later than the summer of ’24. That’s worded so as not to get in the way of the AAC provision that departing schools must give 27 months notice ahead of their departure dates.

---

Q: So UCF, Cincinnati and Houston in ’24 then?

I’d bet big that it will be ’23 for all four. Schools have worked around that AAC provision by paying exit fees/buyouts.

Expect UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to pay accordingly and join BYU in the Big 12 by the ’23 football season.

---

Q: How does this affect Oklahoma’s and Texas’ timeline to leave the Big 12 for the SEC?