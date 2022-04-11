Guerin Emig: Pros and cons of Big 12 commissioner candidate Oliver Luck

Scan any list of Big 12 Conference commissioner candidates, Oliver Luck is either the first name mentioned or among the lead pack.

The 62-year-old Cleveland native used to be a West Virginia quarterback and a West Virginia athletic director. That connects him to both the Big 12 and to football, which is of equal importance since football makes the five power conferences go “cha-ching.”

Luck is as much a businessman as an administrator. That’s even more important since negotiation for the Big 12’s next media rights contract beginning in 2025 will determine the league’s financial fate.

I thought the old “pro and con” exercise might help us learn what Luck could bring to the table, whether in a meeting with Big 12 peers or ESPN/Fox executives.

PRO: That West Virginia background.

If we considered WVU a Big 12 outlier when the school came aboard in 2011, the Mountaineers are entrenched now. Let’s put it this way: It’s better for a Big 12 commissioner candidate to have spent four years as WVU’s athletic director (Luck was on the job from 2010-14) than Texas’.

CON: Luck got his law degree from the University of Texas in 1987 just as he finished his five-year NFL career.

The law degree is great. Could come in handy if another two Big 12 institutions cut loose for the SEC. Or if next time it’s the Big Ten. Or the College Football Super League.

It’s just a shame Luck couldn’t get his J.D. from Stanford or some other university that isn’t about to be anathema to the Big 12.

PRO: Luck’s realignment background.

There is a 2021 Business of College Sports podcast where Luck reviews his experience guiding West Virginia from the Big East to the Big 12. It’s fascinating.

He first sought Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany to see if the Mountaineers had any shot in that conference, then worked his way over to ACC contacts as a plan B. Two non-starters later, Luck connected with Arizona Diamondbacks owner and WVU alum Ken Kendrick, and Kendrick apparently worked the phones with Houston Astros owner and Baylor alum Drayton McLane.

That, plus a few thousand other details, helped make the Big 12 West Virginia’s plan C.

If Luck gets the commissioner's job and another two Big 12 institutions do cut loose, or all of college sports cuts loose, at least he has been through the upheaval up close and personal. That should serve him well.

CON: Luck and Kendrick formed Country Roads Trust in January to help broker name, image and likeness opportunities for Mountaineer athletes.

That isn’t illegal, since Luck no longer works for the university and the trust is outside WVU’s purview. That is, however, a red-flag conflict of interest, assuming Luck pursues the Big 12 opening.

PRO: Luck’s business background.

He has been general manager of a World League of American Football franchise, president of a Major League Soccer franchise and commissioner of the rebooted XFL.

He was once CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, whereby, according to one bio, he “oversaw the development and management of a $1 billion professional sports and entertainment complex that included Minute Maid Park, Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium), the Toyota Center and the Livestock Show and Rodeo.”

CON: About that XFL experience...

Luck and XFL czar Vince McMahon have sued each other over wrongful termination and dereliction of duties, depending on which side of the courtroom you sit.

Pretty basic question coming Luck’s way assuming he interviews with the Big 12: “Can we trust anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to do business with Vince McMahon to do business on behalf of our member institutions?”

PRO: Luck has some Mike Aresco in him.

Aresco is the American Athletic Conference commissioner whose love for a good quote helps keep the AAC in the college sports news cycle.

Luck’s tendency to gab would help keep the Big 12 in the headlines as the SEC and Big Ten separate as college sports’ Power Two, an inevitability over the next three to five years.

CON: Sometimes a low profile works just as well.

Google “Oliver Luck coaches players paid.”

