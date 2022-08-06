Guerin Emig: Progress between OSU defensive players and new coordinator Derek Mason as obvious as bond between Cowboys and the old one

STILLWATER — Jim Knowles had his Oklahoma State defense over to his house right after taking the Ohio State defensive coordinator job last December. Cowboys tackle Brendon Evers was first to arrive, and the two lit up cigars.

“That’s like my father figure,” Evers recalled Saturday at OSU Media Day. “I get emotional just talking about it.”

“He told us everything, what was going on. We didn’t have to try to guess from the media,” safety Jason Taylor said. “That’s the type of guy he is, though. He’s gonna keep it real with ya.”

Did anyone try to change Knowles’ mind?

“We were all trying to,” defensive end Trace Ford said. “Brock was doing whatever he could. ‘C’mon, Coach. Please. Please.’”

Brock Martin was the Cowboy so fond of Knowles that he advised OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum to “give Knowles a blank check” as Knowles pondered his departure.

Martin remains attached.

“Yep,” he said Saturday. “That’s my guy. Still is ...

“But I’m glad we got Coach Mason.”

Here the story turns.

“I think he’s a good guy, a good coach,” Martin said of Derek Mason, the former Vanderbilt head man and Auburn defensive coordinator who Mike Gundy hired to succeed Knowles. “Hopefully we can reconstruct what we did last year as a defense. I think if anyone is going to be able to do it, it’s going to be Mason.”

This will take inspired effort by a slew of new linebackers and defensive backs, raised effort by Martin, Evers, Ford, Tyler Lacy and Collin Oliver along the defensive line, and concerted effort by players and coaches to merge Knowles’ scheme with Mason’s.

What ultimately matters is how the Cowboys defend on Saturdays.

But since it’s still the first week of practice, and we won’t know how that merger works until OSU plays Central Michigan, let’s explore something that should not be discounted — the player-coordinator connection.

“That relationship really matters,” Taylor said. “A lot of these guys aren’t from Oklahoma. They took a leap to come here to play football. All their family is back home. The coach is the one who recruited them. The coach is the one who talked to their parents and their families.”

Mason hasn’t been in the program long enough to recruit 2022 Cowboys, or prominent ones anyhow. He’ll rely on his position coaches, all of whom stayed after Knowles left, when he must know what truly makes these guys tick.

For the time being it’s about making impressions. Impressions feed into relationships. Relationships feed into performances.

“They don’t have to for some people,” Taylor noted. “But the best teams have relationships where their coach is more than just their coach.”

Here is how that’s going between Mason and the Cowboys ...

“During the spring I’m recovering from injuries and coming off surgery,” Evers said. “Coach Mason doesn’t have to call me. He doesn’t have to check on me. Because he doesn’t know me. But that’s the kind of guy he is.

“He knows I’m going to be a player for him, so he’s calling me and making sure I’m all right while I’m in recovery.

“If he could give me the shirt off his back, and it would fit, he would.”

Evers was comfortable enough to smoke a stogie with his old coordiantor. How comfortable is he with the new one?

“I take naps in his office,” he revealed.

Martin hasn’t gotten that far yet, but progress is palpable.

“We’ve sat down multiple times,” he said in reference to Mason. “The first time was during spring ball. When he came here the first thing he wanted to do was have one-on-one conversations with everybody and introduce himself and get to know everybody on a personal level. He’s continued that. We still have meetings with him one-on-one. He’ll talk to us in the hallway for a couple minutes. He’s a very personable guy.”

“Coach Mason is very energetic, very outgoing,” Ford said. “He definitely grabs your attention when he’s in the room.”

Ford knew Knowles better, as Knowles recruited him out of Edmond Santa Fe. He loved the guy, his quirks included.

“He had a way of getting under your skin,” Ford said, “but making you laugh about it.”

Mason might not be quirky, but he is commanding. The Cowboys are glad for that.

“He comes in and he’s loud,” Martin said. “Personality-wise I think we all mesh really well.”

They are getting there.

“I’m a distant person right away. I always try to figure people out,” Taylor said. “Once I felt like I could know Coach Mason and he could know me, from that instant it was good.”

If Evers’ experience with Knowles vouched strongest for OSU’s old player-defensive coordinator bond, his assessment of Mason bodes best for a new connection.

“Coach Mason is not as flamboyant as Coach Knowles, but he’s a guy when he talks in that raspy voice of his, you’re going to listen,” Evers said. “Very intelligent guy. Very intense guy when it matters.

“And I’m very comfortable walking into the season with that man.”