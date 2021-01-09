Guerin Emig: Pleasure of sports dimmed by plundering of facts in real world

I can’t, though. Not without coming to grips with where we are first, and I can’t do that without imploring you to join me.

We are all entitled to our feelings, about politics, sports, the weather and anything else, until they do harm. Hearts can ache, but if they turn cold and cruel they are as poisonous as warped minds.

The hearts are for another column. Here, let’s clear our heads so they don’t take us someplace like Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Please consider “alternate facts” as something more serious than a talk-show catch phrase. Resist them.

Fight on behalf of truth. I can’t believe I need to type this, but fight on behalf of reality.

One of several conversations I’ve had since Wednesday was with Monroe Nichols, the former TU football player who represents sections of Tulsa, Owasso and Sperry as an Oklahoma state legistator. I asked him how he felt Thursday morning.

“I woke up with a recognition that I have a high standard to always be truthful with folks, even if it’s going to be inconvenient for me politically,” Nichols said. “If everybody who holds political office or who is going to run for office decides to do that, that’s the only way our system works moving forward.