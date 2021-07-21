Guerin Emig: Playoff expansion latest reason college football decision-makers must give players full attention

There are players who favor expansion but not the number.

“Personally, I was thinking eight,” Florida defensive end Zachary Carter said at SEC Media Days. “Twelve games, you might have to play three extra games (you could actually play four). So I was thinking eight would be more reasonable.”

There are players who favor CFP expansion simply out of boredom, as a way to enliven the December dead period between the end of a regular season/conference championship game and the playoff/bowl game.

“I was talking to Jeremiah Hall,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in reference to his starting fullback. “(He said) ‘Man, if we’re going to be there, let’s play. We don’t want to be practicing for three or four weeks. Let’s go play games.’ The competitor in you says that.”

“I know I wouldn’t complain about having more games,” OU linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

Bonitto called the prospect of playoff expansion “exciting.” And while other players might not be so jazzed about it for health or other reasons, at least they’re sounding off. They’re the ones down on the field.

I just hope the string-pullers above take ample time to listen between now and that September board meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.