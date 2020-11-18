Guerin Emig: OU might be Bedlam favorite, but the pressure is on the Cowboys

You can’t take two steps around the Oklahoma football compound without sensing pressure. It can be the dead of February, with activity at a minimum and the temperature 20 degrees, and still those statues of coaches and players outside the stadium ramp up the heat.
To coach and play for the Sooners is to learn to live with that. It makes the very concept of pressure relative.
It is extremely relative Saturday night at Bedlam. Bizarre as it seems, Oklahoma State bears the heavier burden.
It goes unspoken at OU that the annual expectation involves some kind of championship. This year, the Cowboys were the ones publicly touting championship aspirations way back in January.
They had a right to anticipate as much, given that Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace had just chosen another season at OSU over the NFL. You could make a case that each was college football’s best at his position. How often is a team graced with that fortune?
This was before the pandemic set in and changed how we approach everything, college football included. This was before bumps and bruises to Hubbard, Wallace, quarterback Spencer Sanders and every OSU offensive lineman set in and altered the trajectory of the Cowboys’ offense.
The thing is, folks tend to hold you accountable for your pronouncements. In the case of fan bases thirsty for championships not often won, they hold you accountable regardless of the circumstances that follow. They don’t want to hear excuses.
The Cowboys aren’t making any. They might not be the juggernaut they aspired to be, but Wallace still looks like a Biletnikoff Award winner when fit, LD Brown has emerged as a crackling complement to the bogged-down Hubbard, and that defense...
When’s the last time OSU brought such a robust defense to Bedlam?
Jim Knowles’ crew means the Cowboys don’t have to score 60 to win this game for a change. They should make things very difficult for OU freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and his young mates at running back and receiver.
If Rattler had a mate the caliber of Wallace or Hubbard to help, things might be easier. Those players are on the other team this time.
And while Wallace or Hubbard might not be the 100 percent healthy, and the OSU offense functions at much less than that, this still feels like the Cowboys’ game to decide. It should be with that defense, the best unit of the four – eight if you count special teams – on the field Saturday night.
How many times over Bedlam’s 116-year history can we say this is OSU’s game to decide?
Vegas makes OU a touchdown or so favorite. Right. Nothing surprising, given both the nature of the series and the fact that OU’s surge the past few weeks has been more noticeable than OSU’s.
The pressure still falls on the underdog here.
The Cowboys must win to take advantage of the two precious gems on their offense and the unique combination of tenacity and experience on their defense. They must win to answer to their championship proclamations, and, therefore, their fans’ expectations.
I’m not sure OSU can get to the College Football Playoff even after winning Bedlam, but I’m certain losing keeps the Cowboys out. Losing Saturday night complicates OSU’s chance to play for a Big 12 championship even.
The Sooners dropped out of CFP contention several weeks ago. They have been a Big 12 long shot ever since. They win Bedlam, move on to capture the Big 12 and play in the Cotton Bowl with their youngsters on offense, those statues might even consider it a successful season.
That takes some of the pressure off, rare as that is for OU’s program and the program’s place in this series.
That heat emanating outside Owen Field? OSU is the team likelier to feel it Saturday night.
OSU football: Looking back at Mike Gundy's 30 Bedlams with the program
