Guerin Emig: OU might be Bedlam favorite, but the pressure is on the Cowboys

The thing is, folks tend to hold you accountable for your pronouncements. In the case of fan bases thirsty for championships not often won, they hold you accountable regardless of the circumstances that follow. They don’t want to hear excuses.

The Cowboys aren’t making any. They might not be the juggernaut they aspired to be, but Wallace still looks like a Biletnikoff Award winner when fit, LD Brown has emerged as a crackling complement to the bogged-down Hubbard, and that defense...

When’s the last time OSU brought such a robust defense to Bedlam?

Jim Knowles’ crew means the Cowboys don’t have to score 60 to win this game for a change. They should make things very difficult for OU freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and his young mates at running back and receiver.

If Rattler had a mate the caliber of Wallace or Hubbard to help, things might be easier. Those players are on the other team this time.

And while Wallace or Hubbard might not be the 100 percent healthy, and the OSU offense functions at much less than that, this still feels like the Cowboys’ game to decide. It should be with that defense, the best unit of the four – eight if you count special teams – on the field Saturday night.