Guerin Emig: OSU's four "horse" men on defense preserve victory over Arizona State

STILLWATER — One week before the season opener against Central Michigan, coordinator Derek Mason was asked to assess the strength of his Oklahoma State defense — the havoc-wreakers across the line.

“We just want fresh horses in the game,” Mason said. “For us it’s goons, goblins and gremlins. That’s what we talk about ourselves. Goons, goblins and gremlins.”

I don’t know about goons, goblins and gremlins. Let’s revisit that around OSU’s game at Kansas State two days before Halloween.

I will say if Mason wants to call his linemen “horses,” OSU’s thoroughbreds are Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin, Collin Oliver and Trace Ford.

Here’s my description of that foursome based on the Cowboys’ 34-17 victory over Arizona State Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium: They are game-savers.

On a rainy, often laborious night for the Cowboys, and Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders in particular, their constant was the play-making across that defensive front. It was one big moment after another.

First to arrive was Oliver.

Arizona State came out two gears faster than Central Michigan and gained 109 yards in its first nine plays. The Cowboys needed to stick a foot in the ground to slow the Sun Devils’ athletes, clearly more capable than the Chippewas’.

Oliver accepted that responsibility on ASU’s third series, diving at scatback Xazavian Valladay and making a backside tackle for a minimal gain to set up third-and-4. Next play, Oliver blew by left tackle Isaia Glass and hit Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones as he threw.

The rhythm of the play ruined, all ASU could do was manage a catch at the line of scrimmage for no gain. The Devils punted and never regained their early burst over the rest of the half, settling for 49 yards over their next 23 plays.

It was 3-0, Arizona State, when Oliver introduced himself. It was still 3-0 early in the second quarter when Martin arrived.

Facing third-and-1 on his own 39-yard line, Jones handed to Valladay running left. H-back Case Hatch was supposed to lead Valladay into space by blocking Martin on the edge ... except Martin reacted too quickly and violently for that to happen.

Martin didn’t just cut down Valladay for a loss of two yards, he forced a fumble that Lacy recovered at the ASU 37-yard line.

The Cowboys took over, ran the ball five times and saw Dominic Richardson punch in a touchdown from three yards out.

That sequence awakened OSU’s offense. The Cowboys drove 96 yards their next possession to make it 14-3, then added a field goal before the half for 17-3.

Arizona State popped back out of the locker room to close within 17-10, and was on the verge of more damage before a third-and-6 play on the OSU 30-yard line.

That’s when Ford arrived.

Overpowering Glass from the right edge, Ford hit Jones to force an incomplete pass. Carter Brown missed a 48-yard field goal try on the next play, OSU took over, then retook momentum with a 60-yard drive to Tanner Brown’s 24-yard field goal and 20-10 lead.

Lacy arrived to help protect it.

OSU’s defensive end-turned-tackle drove 310-pound guard Chris Martinez backward and blew up ASU’s third-and-2 run on the next series. Then, on the Sun Devils’ last series of the third quarter, Jones held the ball too long in the pocket, allowing Lacy an opportunity to work around Martinez for a sack.

The Cowboys surrendered 73- and 42-yard plays on the night. Mason won’t like that.

Sanders was 14-of-30 heading into the fourth quarter. He won’t like that, though he will like that Richardson seized control as OSU’s primary ball-carrier with a 131 assertive rushing yards.

Richardson was steady enough, and Sanders made enough plays himself, to turn a 20-17 early fourth-quarter lead into a 34-17 bulge behind back-to-back touchdown drives.

The Pokes never gave up that 7-3 edge they took in the second quarter.

If they want to thank their “horses,” “goons, goblins and gremlins” — Ford, Lacy, Martin and Oliver — for that, fine. Call ’em what you want.

The Cowboys call themselves 2-0 on the young season.

They call themselves very lucky to have four defensive linemen that decisive.

“That’s what you have to have,” victorious OSU coach Mike Gundy said Saturday night. “Those guys have to continue to make plays like that. That’s what we need.”