Guerin Emig: OSU's brutal revised basketball schedule: Raw deal or tasty opportunity?

Go 3-1 over that four-game gauntlet and the Cowboys should build handsomely on their recent momentum. Heck, go 2-2 and they should feel pretty good about their position. Going 2-2 can only bolster their NCAA seed, I would think. Going 3-1 certainly bolsters it.

Can it be done? Yeah, I think it can.

Bedlam is 50-50 in either arena. West Virginia? OSU led the Mountaineers by 19 points in the second half Jan. 4 in Stillwater. The Cowboys should have put that one away, and didn’t because they couldn’t contain WVU big man Derek Culver.

I like Kalib Boone’s chances to make it a more even matchup inside against Culver March 6. If not, I believe OSU’s zone defense can neutralize Culver and make the Mountaineers hit outside shots. Another 50-50 proposition, I believe.

The Cowboys aren’t beating Baylor March 4. Nobody in the Big 12 is beating Baylor.

But they can win at least two out of the other three to solidify their momentum heading into the postseason.