Guerin Emig: OSU's AJ Ferrari wins wrestling championships with nerve, steel and nitroglycerine, but first he puts in the work

Just don’t miss his message through his muscle.

“You can’t have that confidence if you don’t know you put the extra work in,” Ferrari said during his post-championship interview.

That commitment gives Ferrari a fighting chance at the Olympic Trials as a 6-seed in his weight class, long as the odds appear. He’ll face older, more accomplished wrestlers like world champions Kyle Snyder and J’den Cox.

“It’s going to be a really, really tough tournament,” Ferrari says. “My goal has always been to be a world and Olympic champion. You’ve got to beat champions to have an opportunity to become champion. I’m going to have to beat these dudes eventually if I’m going to make the USA world and Olympic team. You might as well beat ’em now. Y’know? Why not?

“There’s not many fights I’ve gotten into in my life that I’ve lost. It’s going to be fun, y’know? To try to make an Olympic team after winning an NCAA title... Take this energy I have and channel all this inertia from winning and use it for this tournament.”

Ferrari’s energy could power Starfleet. He has that going for him. He has his work ethic. He has his faith. He has his family.

He is proud of those reserves equally.