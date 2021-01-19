Guerin Emig: OSU's 2021 defense has a real shot to repeat 2020 success

The task is easier on the defensive line, where the Cowboys lose underrated tackle Cameron Murray and designated pass rusher Calvin Bundage, but welcome back a solid two-deep. Cheez-It Bowl starters Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin and Israel Antwine return, as do proven linemen Brendon Evers, Sione Asi and Kody Walterscheid.

Rush end Trace Ford is set to return from the late-season knee injury that kept him out of the bowl. Assuming Ford returns full bore, he joins Harvell-Peel and Sterling as Knowles’ most obvious playmakers next season.

A coordinator must have the occasionally spectacular to go with the consistently sound. We saw a mixture of both on OSU’s 2020 defense. We saw a unique blend of experience and chemistry, traits often mentioned by Gundy and Knowles as the foundation for OSU’s defensive strength last year.

I count 13 Cowboys on the ’21 defense with at least three years of service in Stillwater. The foundation still looks pretty solid to me.

“These guys have been with me now going on to their fourth year,” Knowles said after the Cheez-It Bowl triumph. “They understand. They get it. They have won games on defense. I definitely think that culture that we are trying to establish on defense will be passed down.”