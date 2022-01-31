Guerin Emig: OSU transfer portal 'migration' nothing more than a sign of college football's times

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth entered the transfer portal last week, becoming the 12th Cowboy to do so this portal cycle. That has your attention.
Richard’s email: “No one is writing about the demise of the OSU football program. The wheels are flying off. What is going on? Three weeks after a great game, great season and it’s all coming apart. Any thoughts or insight?”
George’s email: “What’s your take on the mass migration from OSU? There is no excuse as there is at OU (coaching change). Is Mike Gundy’s attitude/politics finally getting to players now that it is acceptable and beneficial to exit through the ‘Being John Malkovich’ off-ramp?”
First of all, what a sensational pull! I haven’t watched “BJM” since it came out 23 years ago, but I will be again soon thanks to George’s reference.
No, I chalk up OSU’s “migration” to the business of college football in 2022. That simple.
Is 12 a high number of outgoing transfers? Gosh yes.
It that number unique to Gundy? Gosh no.
Just this morning I was reading David Ubben’s Athletic story on the portal’s effect on SEC programs. Check out this nugget Ubben included: “Eight Auburn defensive linemen have entered the portal since the end of the season.”
Not eight Auburn players. Eight Auburn defensive linemen.
According to on3.com, Illinois has lost six receivers to the portal since November.
Alabama had seven players hit the portal right after losing the national championship to Georgia. Georgia won the thing and has lost eight players since.
Michigan State has lost 13 players since the end of its 11-2 season and 17 since last September. Colorado has lost 17 players since the end of its season and 21 since last September.
When there are 1,400 college football players in the transfer portal, everybody is going to get hit. OSU has been hit.
And it’s nothing personal, at least from what I can tell.
Illingworth lost the OSU offensive coordinator who signed him, Sean Gleeson, before arriving in Stillwater, then spent two seasons behind Spencer Sanders. Those are two solid reasons to try a change of scenery.
Cornerback Gabe Lemons and wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd both played sparingly in their four years with the Cowboys. They entered the portal, presumably, to seek more playing time.
The same for offensive lineman Tyrese Williams. He told Pokes Report he’s staying at OSU to graduate in May, then will “look for somewhere I know I could play.”
Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony transferred from OSU to Nebraska and told HuskerOnline: “I graduated from Oklahoma State with an undergrad in business administration and a minor in sports management, so I want to get my masters at Nebraska. I really wanted to commit to a place that had the right environment. Coach Gundy built that at Oklahoma State, and I didn't want to sacrifice that with this decision.”
No hard feelings detected there.
No hard feelings detected from defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan now that he has transferred from OSU to Missouri.
“I want to go somewhere where I don’t have to be the backup,” Jernigan told The Oklahoman. “I loved my three years at Oklahoma State... This university, this place, it was hard for me to even leave it. But sometimes, you just gotta put business in front of feelings, and that’s how I made this decision.
Jernigan added: “Transferring was going to be the best for me to find a route to the NFL the fastest.”
Reserve offensive lineman Cade Bennett transferred from OSU to San Diego State.
“I tried to find the place I could be closer to home,” the Scottsdale, Arizona, native told sports360az.com.
There might have been some of that to Jarrick Bernard-Converse’s decision to transfer from OSU to LSU. He’s from Shreveport.
Safety Tanner McCalister transferred to Ohio State, where his defensive coordinator is former OSU DC Jim Knowles. Running back Dezmon Jackson transferred to Sam Houston State, where his position coach is former OSU prospect analyst John Johnson.
How many portal excuses is that? Coach familiarity... Geography... NFL dreams... Academics... Playing time...
All sound very familiar in this free agency exercise that has broken out across college football. I suppose name, image and likeness opportunities are mixed in for some ex-Cowboys. Maybe the brighter lights/cooler toys at places like Ohio State and LSU.
But no, I can’t conclude the “wheels are flying off” in Stillwater more than I can anywhere else. Better to say the “wheels are flying off” the whole sport in this wild new world.
Also, the comments made by some of these former Cowboys indicate they are more grateful for Gundy than resentful of him.
“Oklahoma State helped me mature and truly become a man,” Bennett told sports360az.com. “I’m thankful for everything the program gave me physically and mentally and am ready to begin this new chapter.”
He isn’t the first and will hardly be the last, at OSU or any other program in 2022.