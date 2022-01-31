Guerin Emig: OSU transfer portal 'migration' nothing more than a sign of college football's times

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth entered the transfer portal last week, becoming the 12th Cowboy to do so this portal cycle. That has your attention.

Richard’s email: “No one is writing about the demise of the OSU football program. The wheels are flying off. What is going on? Three weeks after a great game, great season and it’s all coming apart. Any thoughts or insight?”

George’s email: “What’s your take on the mass migration from OSU? There is no excuse as there is at OU (coaching change). Is Mike Gundy’s attitude/politics finally getting to players now that it is acceptable and beneficial to exit through the ‘Being John Malkovich’ off-ramp?”

First of all, what a sensational pull! I haven’t watched “BJM” since it came out 23 years ago, but I will be again soon thanks to George’s reference.

No, I chalk up OSU’s “migration” to the business of college football in 2022. That simple.

Is 12 a high number of outgoing transfers? Gosh yes.

It that number unique to Gundy? Gosh no.