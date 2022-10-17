Guerin Emig: OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders and the load he literally shoulders

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy, relaxed as a major college head football coach can be over the first six weeks of Oklahoma State’s season, got a little testy Monday. It happened when he was asked about the practice status of his starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“Let’s do ourselves a favor. Y’all don’t ask me about injuries and we won’t have any problems,” Gundy fired back. “I’m not gonna tell you about injuries. I’m not gonna tell you who practices and who doesn’t. You wouldn’t reveal your hand either.

“It’s nothing personal, but I’m not going to talk about who practices and who doesn’t practice just because it’s not fair and it’s not smart on my part.”

The truth is Gundy has been more revealing about the health of running backs, defensive backs, linebackers, linemen and receivers not just this season but over the six seasons I’ve written about him. He’s no open book — what coach is? — but he at least puts reporters, and therefore the public, in the ballpark.

Not this time.

Not with Sanders.

It’s a position thing. Most coaches would rather give you the play-by-play of their honeymoon than inform you about less-than-100%-healthy starting quarterbacks.

It’s an injury thing. Throwing shoulders are as critical to quarterbacks as ankles are to running backs and receivers. Sanders’ shoulder ached enough to require ice after beating Texas Tech Oct. 8, and then rest in practices leading up to Saturday’s double-overtime loss to TCU.

Combine the player’s position with his affected body part and this can alarm a head coach, yes?

“Any type of injury is a concern for a player that we have that we want to play on Saturday, that can’t practice as much during the week,” Gundy said Monday. “But it’s not something that we haven’t ever dealt with. We deal with this all the time.”

Well, yes and no. And this is where it becomes a circumstantial thing with Sanders.

Say Sanders had an aching shoulder last year. Gundy could still devise a plan to beat Texas, Saturday’s opponent in a critical Big 12 Conference game, based on the Cowboys around him.

Mostly, based on the Cowboys’ defense.

“Anytime you play with a defense we did last year, you have more options,” Gundy acknowledged. “We could just kind of run the ball and use the clock and figure we can win 17-16. We’re fairly young on defense this year so we don’t have that option.”

OSU’s defense is a work in progress. It’s coming along pretty well, but opposing offenses are coming along better.

That 43-40 score at TCU Saturday? The Cowboys are likely to see it again. They could see it as early as Saturday against a Texas offense stocked with future pros Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders, and quarterbacked by five-star boy wonder Quinn Ewers.

The Cowboys need Spencer Sanders to keep pace as badly as they needed him to do so against Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller and TCU. That requires their QB1 to be fully loaded.

If this were last year? How about two-thirds loaded.

Sanders threw for just 178 yards but OSU won at Texas last October because the defense held the Longhorns without a first down over the final 26 minutes, and Jaylen Warren rumbled for 118 of his 193 yards in the fourth quarter.

OSU’s run game without Warren is also a work in progress. It didn’t progress enough at TCU and Gundy termed it the difference in the game.

Asked Monday for the difference between the Cowboys’ run-blocking last year and this, Gundy replied: “The guy that’s playing for the Steelers now (Warren) made that look different. I mean, that’s just a fact.”

So is this: Sanders must make a bigger difference in his offense because the offense misses Warren, while making a bigger difference in games because his defense isn’t up to OSU’s year-old standard.

That’s a lot to put on a player, even one as capable as OSU’s All-Big 12 starting quarterback.

That’s a lot of worry if that player has so much as a scratchy throat, let alone an ice bag taped to his shoulder.

Sanders didn’t wear it to postgame at TCU. He shrugged off every question about his health or his lack of practice, saying: “It’s football at the end of the day. I have to physically come out and play better.”

“Physically” being the key word. This year’s circumstances dictate that Sanders be in peak condition for the Cowboys to reach their potential.

That makes everyone in Stillwater, the head coach included, understandably uptight.