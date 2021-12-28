Guerin Emig: OSU-Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl a guilty pleasure as COVID-19 bears down again

Asked what cautions his program was taking, Gundy answered: “The ultimate.”

“We want to play this game. We are going to play this game unless we can’t find 11 players,” he said. “We are masked up in meetings. We are masked on buses. Our team meetings are outside. They are not in the facility. We moved them out to the tennis courts to spread everybody out. We’re doing the best we can.”

I believe that of everybody trying to get to the college football finish line. To argue otherwise, to parse different protocols or to count masked players or to question the motivation of some of these COVID-infected programs in the first place, is exhausting.

I was wiped out when I drove down to Dallas to cover last year’s Oklahoma-Florida Cotton Bowl. It was a messy game. I wasn’t 100 percent positive they should have played it, like any game last year.

But I decided driving back home to be grateful for the opportunity to write about it. A pox on me for my selfishness.

One year later I’m feeling selfish again. Now that I’m here, I want to see this week through and have a game to write about Saturday.