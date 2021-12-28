Guerin Emig: OSU-Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl a guilty pleasure as COVID-19 bears down again

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Coaches and players carried on with Fiesta Bowl preparations Tuesday, interviewing with media in the morning and practicing in the afternoon. It was standard operating procedure, but since we’re all rooting for the routine right now it was also quite glorious.
COVID-19 hasn’t upended Oklahoma State-Notre Dame like it has other bowl matchups.
“Some people’s seasons got cut short because of COVID,” Michael Mayer, Notre Dame’s All-American tight end, said Tuesday. “We’re very blessed to be here. I’m very grateful to be here.”
I’m very grateful to be here, Mr. Mayer. I’m wearing a mask around the media hotel and on the media shuttle. I have a vaccination card in my backpack ready to produce at a moment’s notice.
These are trivial inconveniences every day another bowl is canceled — we’re up to five with Tuesday's Holiday Bowl cancellation — and another college basketball program shuts down temporarily due to a COVID outbreak.
Oklahoma State shut down Monday. The Cowboys’ Jan. 1 Big 12 Conference opener at Texas Tech scheduled for Saturday was postponed until Jan. 13 as a result.
Hours before that grim announcement, OSU football coach Mike Gundy said “a few” of his players had contracted COVID-19 “over the last few days.”
Asked what cautions his program was taking, Gundy answered: “The ultimate.”
“We want to play this game. We are going to play this game unless we can’t find 11 players,” he said. “We are masked up in meetings. We are masked on buses. Our team meetings are outside. They are not in the facility. We moved them out to the tennis courts to spread everybody out. We’re doing the best we can.”
I believe that of everybody trying to get to the college football finish line. To argue otherwise, to parse different protocols or to count masked players or to question the motivation of some of these COVID-infected programs in the first place, is exhausting.
I was wiped out when I drove down to Dallas to cover last year’s Oklahoma-Florida Cotton Bowl. It was a messy game. I wasn’t 100 percent positive they should have played it, like any game last year.
But I decided driving back home to be grateful for the opportunity to write about it. A pox on me for my selfishness.
One year later I’m feeling selfish again. Now that I’m here, I want to see this week through and have a game to write about Saturday.
I want the Cowboys and Fighting Irish to get what they deserve and play the most interesting bowl outside the College Football Playoff.
“Ultimately playing in the game is the payoff for all the hard work we’ve put in. To go out there and play a great team like Notre Dame will be fun,” OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said Tuesday. “All of this (the bowl amenities and hospitality) is nice but playing is why we’re all here. So ultimately we’ve gotta get there.”
“I think there’s always concern,” OSU defensive assistant Joe Bob Clements said. “But we have a very good medical staff. They tell us to space out, we space out. They tell us to put on our mask, we put on our mask.”
We took pandemic protocols and precautions for granted over the course of college football’s regular season, since games went off as scheduled and teams fielded mostly full teams.
Let’s not do that now. Let’s recognize the players’ efforts in reaching their finish line. Let’s recognize the health care professionals assisting those efforts.
Remember our friend Dr. Val Gene Iven, OSU’s team physician-turned-hero in the face of the 2020-21 COVID onslaught? He’s at it again.
“Very different bowl experience,” Dr. Iven texted me Tuesday. “I’ve dealt with flu outbreaks in previous years, but this year has it all with viral GI illnesses, COVID and influenza. We’ve got extensive protocols in place. Team and staff have done a great job given what we’ve asked them to do. Omicron is very contagious and has behaved differently than previous COVID strains.
“Every day we get closer to Jan. 1 is a good day!”
That was the vibe Tuesday afternoon Saguaro High School, site of OSU’s bowl practice.
The soundtrack, Lynyrd Skynyrd one moment and T-Pain the next, was as eclectic as the weather.
A five-minute shower doused the Cowboys right after team stretch. The players amped up their whooping and hollering in a mob at midfield, and then the sun popped back out to illuminate Camelback Mountain, the backdrop to the workout, and restore some serenity.
The Cowboys practiced like they intended to finish some business here. That was nice to see.
It will be nicer to see them play Notre Dame at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium Saturday.
“With COVID and everything that’s going in, we’re trying to take precautions in order to get to Saturday,” Harvell-Peel said.
“I won’t take it for granted,” Mayer said of the looming opportunity. “I don’t think this team will take it for granted.”
None of us should take for granted our fortune the moment we see OSU kick off against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.