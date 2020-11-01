Guerin Emig: OSU must now readjust great expectations

STILLWATER — If the Oklahoma State Cowboys wind up ringless after this season of great expectations and championship aspirations made public since the beginning of the year, this is the game they’re all going to blame.
The one where Sam Ehlinger and Joseph Ossai made two big overtime plays to win it for Texas, but only after OSU did so much to lose it.
“To lose like that, it’s tough,” receiver Tylan Wallace said after the 41-34 outcome
It’s excruciating.
Wallace caught 11 passes for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He helped quarterback Spencer Sanders rack up a 400-yard, four-touchdown day passing.
OSU’s defense limited Ehlinger to 169 yards through the air. The Cowboys held the Longhorns to 113 yards on the ground. They stopped Texas 13 times on 15 third downs.
You are supposed to win games when this occurs. When you are ranked No. 6 and the other team is in some crisis. When you possess the game’s best running back and receiver, and run out a more experienced, more disciplined defense than the other guy has.
So how in heaven’s name was it that the other guys poured onto the Boone Pickens Stadium field — it was like watching 80 players imitate a students’ field rush — after Ossai chased down and sacked Sanders on the final play of overtime?
“As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers, is what determines the outcomes of games until you get to the latter part of the season,” OSU coach Mike Gundy explained, “and we failed in those areas today. And this is the result you’ll get.”
The Cowboys owned a 530-287 edge in yardage and a 32-17 edge in first downs. Neither meant squat because the statistic that stood out was Texas’ 4-0 edge in takeaways.
Or, if you are reading this from the other orange perspective, OSU’s 4-0 disparity in giveaways.
Sanders and Chuba Hubbard botched a handoff in the first quarter. Texas used that to drive 15 yards and tie the score.
The fault for the mistake was debatable. The excuses were nonexistent.
“That shouldn’t happen,” Gundy asserted. “We’re too far along to have exchange issues like that with those two guys.”
Sanders lost a fumble and threw an interception in the second quarter, leading to a pair of Texas field goals. The Cowboys led at the half 24-20. They should have been up 24-7. Bevo should have tucked his tail between his legs and called it an afternoon.
OSU opened it back up to 31-20 in the third quarter by taking advantage of the fact Texas couldn’t cover Wallace. The receiver’s sparkling catch in the end zone had just made it so... when D’Shawn Jamison grabbed the ensuing kickoff on his goal line, ran by a missed tackle and raced 100 yards to make it 31-26.
OSU’s special teams gaffe in the fourth quarter was far worse.
Texas got the ball after LD Brown’s fumble — OSU had reached the Texas 31 and seemed destined to stretch that 31-26 lead until the turnover — but the Cowboys forced a punt on 4th-and-22.
Only, Kanion Williams roughed Texas kicker Ryan Bujcevski.
“You go after the block if you know that you’ve got it,” Gundy bemoaned.
Williams got Bujcevski instead. Ehlinger retook possession and drove 44 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The score remained 34-31 until Sanders drove OSU to a tying field goal in the final ticks of regulation. It was an impressive sequence, and yet you couldn’t help but wonder: How is it that these guys had to scramble just to send it to overtime?
A bewildered offensive coordinator wondered something else in defeat.
“It’s amazing, to be honest, that we were in it that far along,” Kasey Dunn said, a reference to the three fumbles and one interception that ruined the Cowboys’ afternoon.
They were in it, ahead actually, because of Wallace’s consistent brilliance, Sanders’ sporadic playmaking and the defensive stands OSU kept making when Texas was forced to earn points the hard way.
If Hubbard and Wallace got everyone around here thinking and talking championships when both decided to come back last January, it was OSU’s defense that raised spirits and expectations when the 2020 season actually began.
Then Sanders got hurt. Hubbard started slowly. The offensive line tagged in different parts.
But that snarling, sure-tackling defense...
Saturday brought an average-at-best version of Texas to Stillwater, where a less-than-capacity BPS sounded pretty darn full. Surely the Cowboys wouldn’t squander this opportunity.
“They made the plays in the end to win the game,” Gundy said, “but we didn’t give ourselves a chance.”
A sadly accurate statement that summed up an exasperating day for a team so sure it was tracking toward something special.
