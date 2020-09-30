Guerin Emig: OSU is "just trying to play defense," and what a luxury that is

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said something rather remarkable after the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over West Virginia last Saturday:
“The nice thing for us is we have a really good defense. What you don’t want to do is screw that up and turn it over and create a situation where you’re scoring points against yourself.”
The Cowboys have won a lot of games over Dunn’s 10 years as an assistant, mostly because their offense has been explosive enough to cover for a bland defense. Dunn, having coached an assembly line of difference-making receivers, can take a bow for that.
Well, here he was getting out of the defense’s way.
Was this because of the inexperience of Shane Illingworth, the freshman quarterback hurried into action with Spencer Sanders’ injury? Sure. The Pokes played it safe against West Virginia, like they did after Sanders got hurt against Tulsa the previous Saturday, because they had to.
But they also played it safe because they were able to.
This is the biggest takeaway from OSU’s 2-0 start. Not Sanders’ injury or the offensive line’s mishmash or Chuba Hubbard’s relative slow start.
It is a Cowboys defense that has done the heaviest lifting through the first two games.
“It’s a very big relief,” Cowboy back Jelani Woods said this week. “It’s good that if we do fall off a little bit we have them to lean on until we game plan and get our track back.”
How many OSU teams can say that over the past decade or so? Honestly, how many Big 12 teams aside from TCU can say that? The Cowboys are onto something precious.
They have stopped offenses on third down 23 times out of 29. They have stopped offenses on fourth down four times out of five. That’s resilience.
Five different defenders have accounted for OSU’s six sacks. Twelve different defenders have accounted for OSU’s 18 tackles for lost yardage. That’s depth of playmaking.
Jim Knowles knew going into his third season as defensive coordinator he had experienced players. He counted on that translating to more dependable and dynamic production.
So far it has.
“See a little to see a lot. That’s what it really boils down to. Do your job,” Knowles said in postgame Saturday. “Everything that’s going on around you boils down to where are your eyes? What are you looking at? What’s your direction on that play? And really focus.
“This is never easy, but it’s easier because we have experienced guys that understand the system. So when I move pegs around they react quickly. They’re coachable. I’m able to tell them one thing and see it on the field. It’s a big deal.”
It’s a huge deal as the pandemic causes some chaos. Depth charts can change by the hour during game week. Games can change by the play. Stress sets in and minds cloud.
A reliable defense has always been football’s stabilizing force. That counts double this year.
So it was that Mike Gundy faced fourth-and-2 from the West Virginia 40-yard line in the first quarter last Saturday, possessing the nation’s best running back but also a teenaged quarterback, and decided to trot out the punt team.
“My job is to game manage,” he explained. “If the defense is playing good on fourth-and-short, you punt. If your defense is struggling and you don’t have a whole lot of confidence you’ll stop them, you go for a lot of fourth downs. There’s been several fourth downs we would have gone for in the past here.
“But right now we’re just trying to play defense.”
Think about that. Gundy, among college football’s most accomplished offensive coaches, was just trying to play defense. How wild is that?
How encouraging is that?
Sanders will return. Hubbard will get it cranked up. Charlie Dickey, veteran offensive line coach he is, will piece together the right blocking scheme.
This is Gundy, Dunn and the Cowboys we’re talking about. They’ll play pinball again soon.
But how comforting is it to realize in case chaos continues to reign, the OSU defense can clamp down if called upon?
No. 15 OSU 27, West Virginia. 13: Cowboys win Big 12 opener, improve to 2-0; Get all our coverage here
Video: Mike Gundy on OSU's win against West Virginia
Guerin Emig: OSU finding a way, which is all anyone can do right now
Everything you need to know in four downs
Notebook: Thurman Thomas is OSU's first inductee into Ring of Honor
OSU legend Thurman Thomas on Chuba Hubbard: 'I’m looking forward to seeing him up close and in person'
Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy and Thurman Thomas should sit down Saturday night, crack open a beer and have a long, therapeutic talk
Offseason work pays off for LD Brown: 'I felt a difference playing at 200'
Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game
OSU announced earlier this month that Thurman Thomas will become the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor.
The 2020 NFL season is underway.
View from the sidelines: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in the season opener for both teams
Our best photos as OSU and TU kick off their 2020 season
Every lightning strike drew miserable groans on that rainy evening, Sept. 17, 2011.
Oklahoma State booster and oilman T. Boone Pickens died Sept. 11, 2019 in Dallas at the age of 91.
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!