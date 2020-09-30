Guerin Emig: OSU is "just trying to play defense," and what a luxury that is

“It’s a very big relief,” Cowboy back Jelani Woods said this week. “It’s good that if we do fall off a little bit we have them to lean on until we game plan and get our track back.”

How many OSU teams can say that over the past decade or so? Honestly, how many Big 12 teams aside from TCU can say that? The Cowboys are onto something precious.

They have stopped offenses on third down 23 times out of 29. They have stopped offenses on fourth down four times out of five. That’s resilience.

Five different defenders have accounted for OSU’s six sacks. Twelve different defenders have accounted for OSU’s 18 tackles for lost yardage. That’s depth of playmaking.

Jim Knowles knew going into his third season as defensive coordinator he had experienced players. He counted on that translating to more dependable and dynamic production.

So far it has.

“See a little to see a lot. That’s what it really boils down to. Do your job,” Knowles said in postgame Saturday. “Everything that’s going on around you boils down to where are your eyes? What are you looking at? What’s your direction on that play? And really focus.