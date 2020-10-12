Guerin Emig: OSU, Iowa State, K-State hold at 1-2-3 atop Big 12 rankings

Underrated bonus to OSU’s schedule – the Cowboys have already played West Virginia. They don’t have to mess with Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills again.

Stills made 3½ tackles for lost yardage and recorded 2½ sacks in WVU’s victory over Baylor Oct. 3, a performance that earned him the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honor. He is a future NFL millionaire.

It’s frightening to imagine what he might do to Kansas this weekend.

---

5 – Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2)

Last week: Won first quadruple-overtime game in school history, 53-45, over Texas

Lincoln Riley before leaving Dallas: “The last couple weeks have been hard on our team and we’ve had to really bear down... There’s no magic pill to fix something when it’s going wrong. You’ve just got to grind your way out of it. I give our team credit. They have not just done what we’ve asked them to do but they’ve continued to stay extremely eager and have hung in there through all parts of this.

“I knew we would we get better after the week we had. And obviously, it’s great to have the success to back it up and some momentum going into the back half of the season.