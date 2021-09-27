Guerin Emig: OSU has what most college football teams lack this season: a winning identity

STILLWATER — These are strange times at Oklahoma State Football, Inc.
“My buddies texted me after the game,” Mike Gundy said Monday. “One of them was like, ‘I’ve not seen a defense like this in Stillwater since I’ve been coming to the games.’”
Let’s rephrase. These are strangely comforting times.
The Cowboys beat Kansas State last Saturday despite not scoring in the second half. They beat Boise State the previous Saturday under the exact same circumstance.
They won both times because Gundy could rely on two things to protect OSU’s halftime leads — running back Jaylen Warren burning clock and the defense smothering its opponent.
OSU led Boise State 21-20 at the break Sept. 18. Warren carried the first three plays of the Cowboys’ first series of the second half. He carried three of the first four plays of the Cowboys’ second series. Then the first four plays of OSU’s fourth series, and the first three plays of OSU’s fifth series.
Warren carried 20 times over the second half at Boise. That’s how OSU held the ball for 21 of the second half’s 30 minutes. That’s how a 21-20 halftime lead became a 21-20 victory.
That and a Cowboys defense that held the Broncos to five first downs and no points in the second half.
OSU led K-State 31-13 at the break Saturday night. Warren carried 13 times in the second half. He touched the ball 10 times over the Cowboys’ final two drives.
That’s how OSU held the ball for all but 73 seconds of the game’s final 11 minutes, 40 seconds. That’s how a 31-13 halftime lead became a 31-20 victory.
That and a Cowboys defense that held the Wildcats without a first down on six of K-State’s seven possessions in the second half.
“If you can’t rush the ball and play some sort of defense the way the game is being played now,” Gundy said, “you might have a difficult time winning very many games.”
It’s precisely how the Cowboys have won four games to open this season.
They haven’t thrown the ball downfield as much because of growing pains at their receiver position, and because defenses are playing them like they are playing everybody else in college football. Meaning, they are dropping deeper into pass coverage to avoid surrendering 80-yard touchdown bombs.
OSU isn’t in as big of a hurry offensively. That reflects another national trend. A slower offensive pace makes for better-rested, better-played defense.
A well-rested OSU defense is practically impenetrable right now.
“I feel confident in our guys,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said after the K-State game. “I feel confident in our leadership that we’re getting, and the ability to make plays in crucial situations. I’m able to call things and predict exactly how our players are going to respond. That’s a really good feeling.”
It is of enormous comfort to Gundy, who took a bit of a gamble recently.
“Five years ago we took four scholarships on offense and put them on defense,” he said. “We did that for this reason. I didn’t know the trend was going to change like this, I just knew at some point we felt like we had to start slowing people down.
“You can’t just score 45 or 50 points in all these games because you’re relying on tremendous quarterback play... How many years are you going to get guys that can score 45 points a game with quarterback play? You can’t guarantee that.
“So what’s the solution? The short term solution is to move more scholarships, play the numbers game, play percentages and try to beef up your defense to give you a better chance to slow people down. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
Gundy got lucky in that OSU signed the right personnel to mesh with Knowles, who he hired to replace Glenn Spencer three years ago.
He got lucky by adding Warren, a Utah State transfer, last December. He knew Warren had potential, he just didn’t expect him to flourish so obviously in Rob Glass’ strength, conditioning and agility regimen.
Glass set up Warren to succeed. Now he is OSU’s most valuable offensive player. He is someone the Cowboys can rely on for 75-yard runs, 47-yard screen-pass receptions and all of those 4- and 5-yard clock melters in the second half.
Warren, along with Knowles’ defense, gives the Cowboys an identity. How many teams know their identity one month into this bizarre season? Oklahoma doesn’t. Clemson doesn’t. Ohio State doesn’t.
Oklahoma State does.
There will come a time quarterback Spencer Sanders must make a second-half play. There will come an offense that pierces Knowles’ defense for two or three 40-yard second-half gains.
OSU is bound to fall behind in a third or fourth quarter eventually. The Big 12 Conference is too balanced for that not to occur.
It could happen as soon as Saturday night when Baylor comes to Stillwater. If not then, surely when OSU heads to Texas Oct. 16.
Jaylen Warren plus defense is no formula to a 12-0 season. It is a winning formula, however. We have seen that much.
It is a comforting formula. It is a powerful base from which the Cowboys can build.