Guerin Emig: OSU has what most college football teams lack this season: a winning identity

“I feel confident in our guys,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said after the K-State game. “I feel confident in our leadership that we’re getting, and the ability to make plays in crucial situations. I’m able to call things and predict exactly how our players are going to respond. That’s a really good feeling.”

It is of enormous comfort to Gundy, who took a bit of a gamble recently.

“Five years ago we took four scholarships on offense and put them on defense,” he said. “We did that for this reason. I didn’t know the trend was going to change like this, I just knew at some point we felt like we had to start slowing people down.

“You can’t just score 45 or 50 points in all these games because you’re relying on tremendous quarterback play... How many years are you going to get guys that can score 45 points a game with quarterback play? You can’t guarantee that.

“So what’s the solution? The short term solution is to move more scholarships, play the numbers game, play percentages and try to beef up your defense to give you a better chance to slow people down. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Gundy got lucky in that OSU signed the right personnel to mesh with Knowles, who he hired to replace Glenn Spencer three years ago.