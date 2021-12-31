Guerin Emig: OSU has earned right to share Fiesta Bowl stage with regal Notre Dame. Imagine if Cowboys take final bow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl is about sending off Oklahoma State’s cluster of defensive seniors properly, reestablishing quarterback Spencer Sanders and OSU’s offense, and securing the second-most successful season in program history behind 2011.
That’s a lot of motivational material, and yet you can cut through it and get straight to another point, as OSU head coach Mike Gundy did the second day he was in Arizona getting ready to play Notre Dame.
“I think there are five helmet logos that stand out to all of us in college football. I’ll just say Notre Dame is one of them,” Gundy said last Monday. “Oklahoma State’s logo now is more marketable and popular coast to coast. We’ve had tremendous success for a long time here. We’ve been fortunate enough to play and go toe-to-toe with top-five and top-10 teams for a number of years now...
“I have all the respect in the world for Notre Dame’s helmet. I’m good with all that. But I think that people respect Oklahoma State’s logo. And our players, they want people to respect that. That’s why I was really excited about playing this game.”
There is no way around the fact this is a historical mismatch. OSU can’t dig into its archives and showcase Knute Rockne, the Four Horsemen or Paul Hornung. The Cowboys’ first true national football impression came courtesy of Barry Sanders in 1988.
The program drifted back into the shadows after Sanders’ departure, winning eight or nine games here or there, a Houston Bowl in 2002.
Then Gundy took over for Les Miles and spent five years reshaping the program in his image. Next came the Cowboys’ 11-2 2010 season. They are 112-42 since that season.
“I don’t know if there’s eight to 10 schools over the last 15 years that have won more consistently than they have,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees noted this week.
It’s closer to 12 or 15 but the point remains: OSU is no mismatch against anybody in a recent historical context, Notre Dame included.
The Fighting Irish has a 113-40 record since 2010. That’s decimal point separation from the Cowboys’ mark.
The Irish have made it to five New Year’s Six bowls over the past dozen seasons and won none. The Cowboys have made it to four and prevailed in one.
The Irish have a 5-5 overall bowl record since 2010. The Cowboys have gone 8-3 in bowls since then.
The Irish and Cowboys have both posted seven 10-win seasons since 2010, but Notre Dame’s 4-8 2016 season represents the only losing ledger between the two programs.
The Irish can play a few high cards here. They have competed for one national championship and been in two College Football Playoff semifinals over the past dozen seasons.
OSU nearly missed playing for the 2011 national title and has yet to crash the CFP.
The Cowboys haven’t quite broken all the way through to reach their sport’s pinnacle, but they are so close. If we crunch a few numbers we discover they are even closer than we think.
This is Notre Dame we’re talking about. Marcus Freeman wasn’t named Fighting Irish head coach Dec. 3, he was knighted.
And here’s OSU, to borrow Gundy’s term, going toe-to-toe over a 12-season comparison.
Imagine the place Gundy’s program can occupy by going toe-to-toe with the Irish Saturday afternoon.
The last time the Cowboys were in this game was to culminate their 2011 season. They beat Andrew Luck’s Stanford Cardinal for their lone New Year’s Six bowl win. They reached an undeniably higher plane as a program.
Folks have noticed them since.
“It’s a program that every year is in contention to win a Big 12 championship and make a playoff run,” Freeman said this week. “What you’ve seen over the past 10 or 15 years throughout the time coach Gundy has been there is a team that every year is pushing for that championship.”
Folks everywhere will notice Gundy and the Cowboys even more should the Pokes pull this off.
“Notre Dame is a big name. It’s a household name,” OSU defensive end Brock Martin said. “They have their own TV deal with CBS (actually NBC) and all that stuff. So it’s a huge opportunity for us.
“We have done a good job of putting ourselves in the spotlight this year. And Gundy has done a good job in his tenure. So I think we are all looking forward to Saturday.”
The stage is indeed set. The Cowboys have earned the right to share it, evenly, with their royal opponent.
They’ll reach a new plane by taking the final bow.