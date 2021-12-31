Guerin Emig: OSU has earned right to share Fiesta Bowl stage with regal Notre Dame. Imagine if Cowboys take final bow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl is about sending off Oklahoma State’s cluster of defensive seniors properly, reestablishing quarterback Spencer Sanders and OSU’s offense, and securing the second-most successful season in program history behind 2011.

That’s a lot of motivational material, and yet you can cut through it and get straight to another point, as OSU head coach Mike Gundy did the second day he was in Arizona getting ready to play Notre Dame.

“I think there are five helmet logos that stand out to all of us in college football. I’ll just say Notre Dame is one of them,” Gundy said last Monday. “Oklahoma State’s logo now is more marketable and popular coast to coast. We’ve had tremendous success for a long time here. We’ve been fortunate enough to play and go toe-to-toe with top-five and top-10 teams for a number of years now...

“I have all the respect in the world for Notre Dame’s helmet. I’m good with all that. But I think that people respect Oklahoma State’s logo. And our players, they want people to respect that. That’s why I was really excited about playing this game.”