Guerin Emig: OSU has a $14 million problem in a Big 12 without OU, Texas

To understand the degree of difficulty facing Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference without Oklahoma and Texas is to understand the financial calamity facing the Big 12 without the Sooners and Longhorns.
“Last year we distributed about $35 million in revenue,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Texas senators at the Aug. 2 Texas legislative hearing in reaction to OU’s and Texas’ move to the SEC. “Of that $28 million was television revenue.”
Bowlsby meant distributions to individual Big 12 members. So roughly $28 million in TV revenue to OU, Texas and Oklahoma State.
“We estimate that OU and Texas participation in our television rights agreement is something approaching 50 percent of the value...” Bowlsby said. “So you can roughly look at at least $14 million per school in a new day without similar replacements for the two that are leaving.”
Grandstanding that day in the Texas legislature came from the legislative side. Bowlsby told it straight, like a commissioner facing big trouble without some major help.
The only “similar replacements” for OU and Texas in terms of the Big 12 regaining lost market value are in the SEC (Alabama being most obvious), Big Ten (Ohio State and Michigan), Pac-12 (USC) and ACC (Clemson). There is also Notre Dame, but the Irish abandoning its treasured football independence to rescue the Big 12 is crazier than Gus Malzahn punting on second down.
An Athletic report over last weekend indicated the Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC might be willing to help each other, the buzz word being “alliance,” in the face of the SEC’s OU/Texas power play. Nobody mentioned helping the Big 12, which isn’t surprising if you followed the calamity Bowlsby laid out for his conference Aug. 2.
“A major and perpetual blow to the remaining members of the Big 12,” he said of the OU/Texas departures. “There is no question about that.”
Now we begin to appreciate the task for OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg, OSU president Kayse Shrum and anyone else pitching in to figure out the Cowboys’ next move.
I suggested that they head to the Pac-12 a few weeks ago, with the caveat that the Pac-12 must be interested in them. The Pac-12 should be interested, all things being equal.
The problem is every day beyond OU’s and Texas’ decision, we have a greater sense of how much that decision skewed the landscape.
Now the Pac-12 must think much bigger than adding OSU and Texas Tech, which was my out-of-the-gate idea. That way it protects USC better than the Big 12 protected OU and Texas, and protects its Power Five status in a world where OU and Texas represent the SEC, and conferences' autonomy breaks further and further from the NCAA rulebook.
Does that leave Weiberg, Shrum and OSU brass stuck with the Big 12? Not necessarily, although I wouldn’t blame them for seeking silver linings.
OU and Texas are in the Big 12 for one more year at least. Bowlsby told the Texas Senate that next year’s per-school distribution will be $40 million. That’s helpful revenue.
Bowlsby also told senators about the buyout OU and Texas face: “Two years of full revenue to be relinquished upon departure from the conference.”
Using Bowlsby’s $35 million figure representing this year’s distribution, OU’s and Texas’ buyout amounts to $140 million combined. That’s very helpful revenue, assuming OU’s and Texas’ legal teams don’t discover ways to chop the buyout down.
The problem is OSU, like the other seven Big 12 holdovers, are smacking into that $14 million shortfall eventually. How to work around that?
“Raising more money or cutting overhead,” Bowlsby suggested at the hearing. “That’s the long and the short of it.”
Good luck cutting overhead in football. Coaches need cash to pay their front offices – they no longer just have staffs – and the social media aces who polish up the program’s brand for the sake of recruiting.
Weiberg and Shrum have been tremendous with outreach six weeks into their jobs. But raising enough money to account for a $14 million deficit? With costs rising and donors facing their own hardships, not to mention their own hard feelings about being stuck in a sawed-off Big 12?
I’m not sure Mike Holder could fundraise out of that mess.
OSU could make the best of a Big 12 merger with the American Athletic Conference. But that’s more mouths to feed in a league still starving without OU and Texas.
I suppose OSU could take that hit and position itself as a College Football Playoff frontrunner in its new environment.
CFP stipulations call for an extra $6 million for any conference with a playoff team, beyond the $75 million that Bowlsby said the CFP distributed to Power Five conferences last year. That's another potential route to additional revenue.
But goodness what a twisted, complicated path for Weiberg, Shrum and our friends in Stillwater, encumbered by the $14 million figure Bowlsby laid out so starkly.