Guerin Emig: OSU has a $14 million problem in a Big 12 without OU, Texas

An Athletic report over last weekend indicated the Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC might be willing to help each other, the buzz word being “alliance,” in the face of the SEC’s OU/Texas power play. Nobody mentioned helping the Big 12, which isn’t surprising if you followed the calamity Bowlsby laid out for his conference Aug. 2.

“A major and perpetual blow to the remaining members of the Big 12,” he said of the OU/Texas departures. “There is no question about that.”

Now we begin to appreciate the task for OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg, OSU president Kayse Shrum and anyone else pitching in to figure out the Cowboys’ next move.

I suggested that they head to the Pac-12 a few weeks ago, with the caveat that the Pac-12 must be interested in them. The Pac-12 should be interested, all things being equal.

The problem is every day beyond OU’s and Texas’ decision, we have a greater sense of how much that decision skewed the landscape.