Guerin Emig: OSU football a case study in the importance of coaching

STILLWATER — I threw an old Barry Switzer line at Mike Gundy Monday. “It’s not the Xs and Os, it’s the Jimmys and Joes.”

Gundy threw one back at me.

“When they went for a fourth down against Nebraska during the Billy Sims era. I got this secondhand,” Oklahoma State’s coach shared. “Switzer flipped on the headphones, which he rarely did, and said, ‘I understand we’re going for this. I don’t care what you play you run, I just wanna make sure Billy Sims has the football.’

“That was one of my favorite lines from him. I don’t know if it’s true, that’s what I was told, but it was probably a good call. Anyway, it got 4 yards.”

Point being, players like Sims have always made coaches like Switzer look good. Same as Spencer Sanders and Jason Taylor II made Gundy look good in OSU’s 41-34 victory over Texas last Saturday.

I introduced the classic “Jimmys and Joes” Switzer-ism to make another point, a bit of a contrarian’s in this case.

The Cowboys beat Texas not just because of Sanders’ or Taylor’s gifts, but because they weren’t assessed a single penalty, something that had never happened over their 108-year history. Texas was flagged 14 times.

The Cowboys beat Texas not just because of Sanders, Taylor and proven veterans like Brennan Presley and Trace Ford, but because of freshmen Stephon Johnson, Kendal Daniels, Jaden Nixon and Cam Smith. Pups who produced bigger second-half moments than Texas’ dogs because they were put in better positions by OSU coaches.

The Cowboys beat Texas because of what happened at halftime.

“I let the coaches coach an additional six minutes instead of me getting up and giving them my best Knute Rockne speech,” Gundy said Saturday. “I just said, ‘Coach it up. Get it fixed and we’ll roll.’ That’s what we did.”

That’s what defensive coordinator Derek Mason and his staff did.

“We didn’t have time for halftime speeches, we had to make some adjustments,” Mason told reporters in postgame. “This thing was about doing what we do better. Joe Bob (Clements, OSU’s linebackers coach) got on the board and hit a couple things. ‘Duff’ (Tim Duffie) hit a couple things with the corners. ‘Hammer’ (Dan Hammerschmidt) hit a couple things with the secondary.”

Nobody changed scheme, just the way it was being carried out.

“We were trying to get our feet in the ground,” was how Daniels, OSU’s precocious safety, put it. “We got our feet in the ground and Coach Mason did a great job of calling it.”

Texas went from 31 points in the first half to a field goal in the second, allowing OSU time to build a 17-0 game-closing run.

These were Jimmys and Joe executing Xs and Os. Very skilled but also well-taught Cowboys proving that coaching can still make a world of difference.

“Coaching, in my opinion at this level, is more challenging now and more important than it ever has been,” Gundy said Monday.

A lot of this stems from background noise.

“Why am I not playing? My parents said I need to go in the portal. How come I don’t have more NIL money?” Gundy illustrated from the players’ side.

From the coaches’ side: “How much money am I making? How long is my contract?” Gundy said.

“It’s almost like being a general manager of an NFL team,” Gundy went on, “because you’re managing a lot of things and not a lot of football.”

The fact that OSU carries on and stacks wins over regal programs like Texas? Gundy attributes it to his beloved “Cowboy culture” whereby talent is evident but mentality stands out.

Coaches establish a program’s culture. They’re the ones who stick around long enough to make it so, 18 seasons in Gundy’s case.

“This stuff out here is the easy stuff,” Gundy said Monday as he gestured toward the Boone Pickens Stadium field.

Is it, though? It sure wasn’t Saturday. Not with all those pups pressed into duty thanks to OSU’s voluminous injury report. Not with all that damage Texas did in the first half.

His team’s 4-hour, 15-minute job done, Gundy called the 14-0 penalties disparity “the difference in the game.”

About that?

“That’s your discipline on a daily basis to get to that point in practice,” Gundy said Monday. “We referee our own practices and teams. We run the offense or the defense for every penalty they get at the end of the day in the spring and in August.... to try to create some accountability and discipline.”

“Accountability and discipline” are coaching staples. Both were in rare form in Stillwater Saturday.

While Sanders earned every note of praise for his toughness, and Taylor and Bryson Green dazzled with their late-fourth-quarter moments of brilliance, let’s also acknowledge OSU’s Xs and Os in tandem with the Cowboys’ Jimmys and Joes.

Galen Hall, OU’s offensive coordinator that game against Nebraska, probably would have made sure Sims got the ball so Sims could do his thing. But wasn’t it reassuring to have Switzer seal that deal just the same?

Probably felt to Sooner fans then as it did to Cowboy fans last Saturday, with Gundy on the headphones and his assistants on the board.