Guerin Emig: OSU finding a way, which is all anyone can do right now

STILLWATER — Several weeks ago I asked Mike Gundy if he anticipated college football being disjointed at this disjointed time in our lives.

“I think it will look exactly like the way it is,” the Oklahoma State football coach claimed.

This we now know as wishful thinking. College football in 2020 looks like Chris Farley climbing out of a dryer at the laundromat.

Did you see what happened in Norman on Saturday? In Lubbock? In Baton Rouge?

The only thing we know is we don’t know anything.

Which is why Gundy got a lot closer to reality after OSU’s 27-13 victory over West Virginia Saturday in Stillwater.

“I’ve not been involved in anything like this, just watching what happens during the week and on the field,” Gundy said. “You’ve just got to find a way to win somehow. It’s not pretty.

“I’ve been here 16 years as coach, and that’s not how you draw it up. But it’s just an unusual year. It’s different than it ever has been. Guys have to find a way to win a football game and make enough plays.”

Bullseye.